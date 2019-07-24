﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway shares a peek inside her family home

1-Kate-Garraway-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Kate Garraway often opens up about her family life with her husband Derek Draper and their children, Darcey and William, and has previously admitted to being untidy, sharing the evidence of her messy bedroom and chaotic living room during the school holidays.

The family live together in north London, and an Instagram photo previously shared by the Good Morning Britain host shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Kate's home…

2-Kate-Garraway-house-bedroom
The Good Morning Britain presenter stunned her fans when she shared a look at the mess she had created in her bedroom one day, with an array of clothes and beauty products strewn all over the floor.

GALLERY: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes

3-Kate-Garraway-house-hot-water-bottle
Kate borrowed her children's hot water bottles on the coldest night of the winter, and shared a photo of the cosy toys lined up on her bed, writing: "Coldest night of the year – good excuse to steal the kid's cuddly hot water bottles."

4-Kate-Garraway-house-Christmas-tree
The 52-year-old got into the festive spirit by trimming her huge Christmas tree with baubles and ornaments in a red, gold and green colour scheme – and donned a Christmas jumper to match.

5-Kate-Garraway-house-living-room
Kate and her children made banners especially to support the England football team during the 2018 World Cup, and shared a peek at their designs laid out across the fluffy grey rug that sits on wooden flooring in the living room.

MORE: Take a peek inside Piers Morgan's two homes

6-Kate-Garraway-house-kitchen
The mum-of-two shared a look inside her kitchen when she made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday, showing her white worktops lined with baking equipment, including a blue stand mixer.

7-Kate-Garraway-house-dining-table
Kate took the opportunity to cook a romantic Valentine's Day dinner for her husband, and created a romantic atmosphere in her dining room with a red heart-shaped light and a vase filled with red roses.

8-Kate-Garraway-house-hallway
The hallway of Kate's home has wooden parquet flooring and a striped carpet running up the stairs. Ahead of Christmas they trimmed the stairs with a garland, and two pug ornaments were given Santa hats.

9-Kate-Garraway-living-room-nerf-gun
Kate showed the disarray in her living room after having a play day with her children during the school holidays. "Serious #nerf battles this afternoon - not sure who won - but house tidiness definitely lost...#schoolholidays #memories #whendoestermstartagain?!" she captioned the photo.

