13 spectacular celebrity holiday homes: from the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat to Robbie Williams' Malibu beach house

As well as having their own luxurious family homes, celebrities including David Beckham, Peter Andre and Robbie Williams all own incredible holiday homes, too. From the Cotswolds to California, these properties are ideal for when they need a break from their fast-paced careers, and boast facilities including their own swimming pools or private beaches. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most lavish celebrity holiday homes…
Peter Andre’s holiday home in Cyprus
Peter Andre shared a peek inside his holiday home in his native Cyprus during the school holidays, and said he felt “blessed” to be able to divide his time between there and the UK. The property certainly looks like a beautiful place to get away from it all; with its own private swimming pool and sprawling lawns, there is lots to keep Peter’s children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo entertained. Meanwhile, inside the house has a modern decor, with an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, relaxing on the sofa, dining and cooking.