7 celebrity mums who hosted glamping sleepovers at home

While sleepovers used to mean crashing on the floor of your living room and watching films with a bowl of popcorn, celebrity mums including Sam Faiers and Rochelle Humes have now turned the fun pastime into a full-blown glamping experience, complete with teepee tents, luxury spa experiences and personalised goodies. The glamping sleepover is the new celebration of choice if these mums are anything to go by, transforming their house to create the children's party of dreams (assuming they're not too over-excited to sleep, that is). Take a look through the gallery to see more of the most lavish celebrity sleepovers…
Kimberley Walsh
Mum-of-two Kimberley hosted a football-themed party for her sons and their cousins to celebrate the summer holidays. Each boy slept in their own teepee tent adorned with lights, with football balloons and bunting adding to the theme. "They quite literally had a ball," Kimberley captioned photos of the fun party, where the boys each had their own tray with a star-shaped lamp, drink, and sleep mask.