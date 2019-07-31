﻿
7 celebrity mums who hosted glamping sleepovers at home

It's the new kids' birthday party craze

Photo: © Instagram
While sleepovers used to mean crashing on the floor of your living room and watching films with a bowl of popcorn, celebrity mums including Sam Faiers and Rochelle Humes have now turned the fun pastime into a full-blown glamping experience, complete with teepee tents, luxury spa experiences and personalised goodies. The glamping sleepover is the new celebration of choice if these mums are anything to go by, transforming their house to create the children's party of dreams (assuming they're not too over-excited to sleep, that is). Take a look through the gallery to see more of the most lavish celebrity sleepovers…

Kimberley Walsh

Mum-of-two Kimberley hosted a football-themed party for her sons and their cousins to celebrate the summer holidays. Each boy slept in their own teepee tent adorned with lights, with football balloons and bunting adding to the theme. "They quite literally had a ball," Kimberley captioned photos of the fun party, where the boys each had their own tray with a star-shaped lamp, drink, and sleep mask.

Photo: © Instagram
Sam Faiers

The Greatest Showman was the theme of choice for the fun party Sam Faiers hosted in honour of her niece Nelly's 5th birthday. Each child slept in a circus-style teepee tent in Sam's home, with colourful red, blue and white balloons, fluffy rugs in front of each bed, and matching pyjamas for all of the children.

Photo: © Instagram
Charley Webb

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden treated their son to a Western-inspired sleepover for his birthday. Their living room was transformed into the perfect setting for the party, with the sofa moved out to make room for gingham-checked teepees trimmed with fairy lights, bunting and confetti balloons.

Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle Humes                      

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' eldest daughter Alaia-Mai had the best sixth birthday celebration, complete with teepee beds and cosy blankets set up in her beautiful bedroom. Never mind the children, this looks like a party lots of grown-ups would love too.

Photo: © Instagram
That's not all; the couple turned their kitchen into a spa, with mini basins and mirrors lining their breakfast bar, where the girls could enjoy some pampering.

Photo: © Instagram
Tamzin Outhwaite

Tamzin created the most incredible setup for one of her daughter’s birthdays, with miniature tents lined up in the living room for a sleepover. The huge space is Tamzin's living room, dining area and kitchen, and leads directly out into the garden via bi-fold doors.

Photo: © Instagram
Tess Daly

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay hosted a sleepover party for their daughter Amber in their living room, including mini tent beds from Sleepunderparties. "It's like a mini festival in here!" Tess captioned the post, adding: "Next up; popcorn and a movie and unicorn birthday cake."

Photo: © Instagram
Abbey Clancy

Sophia, the eldest daughter of Abbey Clancy and Frank Lampard, enjoyed a pampering party at home for her eighth birthday. As well as enjoying relaxing treatments together, the girls each slept in their own teepee tent at the sleepover, which was set up in the family living room.

