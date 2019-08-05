Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home life

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has been announced as the first ever titled contestant to take part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, joining an eclectic mix of stars including comedian Chris Ramsey and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. The 33-year-old will be swapping family life at Longleat House for the Strictly ballroom this autumn, and will be supported every step of the way by her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, and their two young sons.
The couple married in June 2013, and have spent the last six years living together on the historic Longleat estate, which is also home to the first safari park outside Africa. Emma often shares photos of their privileged lifestyle on social media, sharing glimpses inside the English stately home and its beautiful grounds.