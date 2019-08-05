﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home life

The mother-of-two lives at Longleat House

Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home life
Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home life

1/9
1-Longleat-House-Emma-Weymouth
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has been announced as the first ever titled contestant to take part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, joining an eclectic mix of stars including comedian Chris Ramsey and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. The 33-year-old will be swapping family life at Longleat House for the Strictly ballroom this autumn, and will be supported every step of the way by her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, and their two young sons.

The couple married in June 2013, and have spent the last six years living together on the historic Longleat estate, which is also home to the first safari park outside Africa. Emma often shares photos of their privileged lifestyle on social media, sharing glimpses inside the English stately home and its beautiful grounds. Take a look through the gallery to see where she lives…

2-Longleat-house-gardens
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Longleat House has beautiful grounds for Emma to explore with her sons, with formal gardens, pleasure grounds and 1,000 acres of parkland that are Grade I listed on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of special historic interest.

3-Longleat-House-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The house dates back to the 16th century and has traditional décor, with high ceilings, large windows, and opulent furnishings. This bedroom has a four-poster bed with patterned yellow curtains and complementing patterned wallpapers.

4-Longleat-house-bedroom-bike
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

The Viscountess and her family have still introduced modern touches into their historic home, including a Peloton bike, where she will be able to improve her fitness ready for her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

5-Longleat-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

With her work as a chef, it’s no wonder Emma spends a lot of her time in the kitchen at Longleat House. The kitchen features cream painted cabinets and marble worktops, with an array of cooking utensils and ingredients out on display.

6-Longleat-house-orangery-inside
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Longleat House has many incredible settings to host birthday parties, including the Orangery, which is filled with natural light, and overlooks the beautiful gardens.

7-Longleat-House-orangery-exterior
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

The Orangery occasionally opens to the public, with Emma previously revealing that she was serving her own special afternoon tea to visitors during the summer holidays.

8-Longleat-house-floral-mirror-frame
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Viscountess Weymouth showed her creative side when she made this beautiful floral frame to go on a full-length mirror in her home. "When you get an idea in your head and then keep sewing till it’s done. #DIY #FlowerFrame," Emma captioned photos showing her DIY skills.

9-Longleat-House-breakfast-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The Breakfast Room has a portrait of Henry Thynne on the walls – the man who was responsible for making Longleat House the first stately home to open to the public. It is one of the rooms that features in the tours of the residence.

