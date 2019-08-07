Friends star Matthew Perry is selling his dreamy LA penthouse for £12.3m profit

Could we BE any more in love with Matthew Perry's penthouse?! The Friends star has listed his amazing Los Angeles home for sale just two years after he bought it, and is set to net a huge £12.3million ($15million) profit.
Matthew bought the modern apartment for $20million (around £15million) in the summer of 2017, but is now hoping to sell it for £28.8million ($35million). The spacious full-floor penthouse spans 9,318 square feet with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with panoramic views that stretch all the way from Downtown LA and Santa Monica across to the Pacific Ocean.
The actor's home is located within 'The Century' building in Century City, Los Angeles, which has even more impressive amenities for the actor to take advantage of. As well as having 24-hour security, a valet, doorman and concierge, the building has four acres of private gardens, a 75-foot lap pool, a gym and spa. Residents can also socialise in the communal screening room and bar lounges.
Matthew has made several investments in real estate over the past few years and has also owned a £9.2million home on Malibu beach along with a £10million Hollywood Hills estate. Click through the gallery to tour his incredible penthouse…
Photo: Trulia