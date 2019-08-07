﻿
Friends star Matthew Perry is selling his dreamy LA penthouse for £12.3m profit

It's only been two years since he bought it!

Could we BE any more in love with Matthew Perry's penthouse?! The Friends star has listed his amazing Los Angeles home for sale just two years after he bought it, and is set to net a huge £12.3million ($15million) profit.

Matthew bought the modern apartment for $20million (around £15million) in the summer of 2017, but is now hoping to sell it for £28.8million ($35million). The spacious full-floor penthouse spans 9,318 square feet with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with panoramic views that stretch all the way from Downtown LA and Santa Monica across to the Pacific Ocean.

The actor's home is located within 'The Century' building in Century City, Los Angeles, which has even more impressive amenities for the actor to take advantage of. As well as having 24-hour security, a valet, doorman and concierge, the building has four acres of private gardens, a 75-foot lap pool, a gym and spa. Residents can also socialise in the communal screening room and bar lounges.

Matthew has made several investments in real estate over the past few years and has also owned a £9.2million home on Malibu beach along with a £10million Hollywood Hills estate. Click through the gallery to tour his incredible penthouse…

Photo: Trulia

Matthew's penthouse has four bedrooms including this huge master bedroom, which offers 180 degree views across the LA skyline. The bed is positioned to take advantage of the incredible view, while a sofa, armchairs and chaise longue make use of the rest of the spacious room.

Photo: Trulia

We are more than a little envious of the actor's new bedroom, which has a huge amount of space for a large king-size bed and ottoman, all overlooking Los Angeles. The master suite also has its own en suite bathroom – one of eight within the full-floor penthouse.

Photo: Trulia

Much like the rest of the property the kitchen area is huge, with floor-to-ceiling cupboards and state-of-the-art appliances including a large double oven and wine fridge. There is also a separate counter and breakfast area with four stools, along with a round dining table that has enough space for five.

Photo: Trulia

The living room is bright and spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the width of the room. As well as comfy sofas and decorative tables and ornaments there is also a grand piano where Matthew or his guests can hone their musical abilities.

Photo: Trulia

Matthew will have no excuse for not hosting dinner parties once he moves in; his new penthouse has a separate dining room with seating for ten people, while he can seat another group of nine in his spacious kitchen. We can see why he decided to splash out on the new home!

Photo: Trulia

