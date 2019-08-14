Inside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's incredible Cotswolds house

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for 20 years thanks to his role on shows including Changing Rooms, and now as a guest judge on Fearne Cotton's new show Interior Design Masters. The interior designer has become known for his opulent style and penchant for maximalism, so it should come as little surprise that he owns a fabulous country retreat in the Cotswolds, where he lives with his wife Jackie.
Although he is an interior designer, it appears that Laurence's garden is his pride and joy judging by his regular Instagram posts showing the pristine lawns, courtyard, and water feature outside his property. And we can see why! Both the house and its grounds are beautiful. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Laurence lives…