13 Photos | Homes

See where Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will live together in London

They’re taking the next step in their relationship

Davina McCall just wowed This Morning viewers with a gorgeous hair change
Joe-Sugg-house
Photo: © Getty Images
What a year it has been for Joe Sugg! As well as reaching the finals of Strictly Come Dancing, he also found love with his professional dancer partner Dianne Buswell, and is now preparing to take the next step in their relationship by moving in together. The YouTube star asked his girlfriend to move in with him earlier this week – and of course he filmed the whole thing for his channel!

Now, Dianne is excitedly preparing to move in to Joe’s swanky London flat, which he bought in 2016 and is in a building where fellow Strictly 2018 contestant Dr Ranj lives. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Joe and Dianne will live together…

Joe-Sugg-Dianne-Buswell-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Joe and Dianne shared a peek inside their bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new television that had been mounted on the wall opposite the bed.

Joe-Sugg-Dianne-Buswell-glitterball-trophies
Photo: © Instagram
The couple have not one, but two, Strictly glitter balls to go on display in their home after winning the Strictly Come Dancing live tour at the beginning of 2019. Joe and Dianne showed off their matching trophies as they returned home in February.

Joe-Sugg-house-bedroom
Many of Joe's videos are filmed from his bedroom. The room has an upholstered bed with plain white bedding, and two striking industrial-style lamps placed on bedside tables at either side.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-bedroom-1
Photo: © Instagram
"Early bird," Joe captioned this photo as he sat in bed with a hot drink one morning.

Joe-Sugg-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Joe shared this photo on the proud day he first moved into his home, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen. The room has grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows appear to lead out to a garden/ terrace, and give the added benefit of filling the space with natural light.

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-birthday-party
Photo: © Instagram
Joe hosted his fellow Strictly contestants and other friends at his home to celebrate his 27th birthday in September. We don’t know what we love more – his modern kitchen or his Strictly-themed cake!

Joe-Sugg-kitchen-living-room
The kitchen and living room area is open plan, and appears to have a wraparound garden/ terrace. The 27-year-old has designed the space for entertaining, with large sofas and his foosball table taking pride of place.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-house-living-room
A grey corner sofa has been topped with red scatter cushions, while floor-length grey curtains cover the patio doors. Rather than opting for a wall-mounted TV, Joe has gone one step further, setting up a home cinema with projector mounted on the ceiling.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway-1
Photo: © Instagram
A set of wooden and glass double doors lead through to the hallway, which has a staircase featuring under-stair lighting, and leads through to a number of other rooms.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-hallway
Joe has added character to his hallway by hanging comic-inspired prints on the walls, but the space has an otherwise neutral decor, with light walls and dark wooden doors.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-office
Joe gave viewers a peek inside his home office on YouTube, showing off the huge amount of technology he uses to film and edit his videos, with two desktop screens plus a laptop. The large corner desk has also been topped with framed posters and memorabilia from his career.

Photo: YouTube

Joe-Sugg-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
The YouTuber gave a peek inside his bathroom as he relaxed after a whirlwind week on Strictly. While we can’t see much, he does appear to have a free-standing bathtub and has added some greenery with plants.

