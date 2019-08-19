Inside Izzy and Harry Judd's London family home as they prepare to move

It’s the end of an era for Izzy and Harry Judd, as they prepare to move into a new home with their children Lola and Kit. Izzy revealed she had been busy packing ahead of the move at the weekend, telling her followers she was "happy and grateful to start a new adventure" with her family, but would miss their current home, which holds so many “special memories” from the last few years.
Both Izzy and Harry often share photos from their house on Instagram, showing their cool Scandi-inspired interiors, with exposed brickwork, an open plan kitchen and living area, and lots of children’s toys and games. Take a look through the gallery to see inside the former Strictly Come Dancing winner’s home ahead of his big move…