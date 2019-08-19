﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Izzy and Harry Judd's London family home as they prepare to move

See where the couple live with their children Lola and Kit

...
Inside Izzy and Harry Judd's London family home as they prepare to move
You're reading

Inside Izzy and Harry Judd's London family home as they prepare to move

1/8
Next

You could rent Danny Dyer's family home but it doesn't come cheap!
1-Izzy-and-Harry-Judd-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

It’s the end of an era for Izzy and Harry Judd, as they prepare to move into a new home with their children Lola and Kit. Izzy revealed she had been busy packing ahead of the move at the weekend, telling her followers she was "happy and grateful to start a new adventure" with her family, but would miss their current home, which holds so many “special memories” from the last few years.

Both Izzy and Harry often share photos from their house on Instagram, showing their cool Scandi-inspired interiors, with exposed brickwork, an open plan kitchen and living area, and lots of children’s toys and games. Take a look through the gallery to see inside the former Strictly Come Dancing winner’s home ahead of his big move…

2-Izzy-and-Harry-Judd-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

The house has an open plan layout, with views through to the back garden from the entrance hallway. Although the space is mostly white with wooden flooring, the couple have added splashes of colour with a geometric print rug, a vase of flowers, and accessories.

3-Izzy-and-Harry-Judd-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Izzy and Harry’s living room has similar décor, with exposed brickwork and built-in shelving next to the fireplace, with a window seat in the bay window. A grey and white geometric rug sits on the wooden flooring, while Lola and Kit’s toys have been organised into baskets.

GALLERY: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

4-Harry-and-Izzy-Judd-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The kitchen is open plan with a dining area and separate seating area overlooking the back garden. With white cabinets and worktops, the space is bright and modern, featuring open shelving to display cookbooks and ingredients.

5-Harry-and-Izzy-Judd-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

A neon sign reading 'Where we Belong' hangs on the wall above the dining table, which also doubles up as a play space for Lola and Kit. The proud parents have also displayed some of their toddlers’ artwork on the white brick walls.

6-Harry-and-Izzy-Judd-family-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

A blue velvet sofa sits at the end of the room, next to sliding glass doors that lead out to the garden. A multi-functional family space, this area has a wall-mounted television on a bracket that allows Harry and Izzy to catch up on their favourite shows while cooking or sat at the dining table.

MORE: 12 surprising celebrities with their own homeware line

7-Harry-and-Izzy-Judd-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The cool monochrome interiors also feature in the bedroom, which has artwork hanging on the wall behind the bed, and wooden flooring with a black-and-white patterned rug.

8-Harry-and-Izzy-Judd-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Izzy shared a glimpse inside another bedroom as she packed, telling followers she was "channelling my inner Monica" as she organised. The room has a wooden double bed, and relaxing reading area with an armchair and footstool.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...