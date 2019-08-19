﻿
Inside Celebrity MasterChef star Joey Essex's bachelor pad

After testing his nerve on reality shows The Jump and I'm a Celebrity, Joey Essex is now attempting to prove his culinary abilities on Celebrity MasterChef. The former TOWIE star has a beautiful kitchen to practice in at his home in Essex, which he recently shared a look at during an appearance on MTV Cribs UK. The modern property has a huge master bedroom, and not one – but three – rooms dedicated to storing his impressive clothing collection. In honour of Joey’s Celebrity MasterChef role, let’s take a look around his house…

Joey shared a peek inside his kitchen earlier in the year, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools.

The hallway has a neutral décor with plush cream carpets, and a decorative mirrored console table topped with a lamp, framed photos and a mirror.

Joey has devoted an entire room of his house to his clothing and accessories, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and rails where his clothes have been colour co-ordinated and trainers are neatly lined up next to each other.

The spare room features a statement bed featuring a crown-shaped headboard with Joey’s initials J.E. on the top. A television is mounted on one wall to the side, while even more of the reality TV stars clothes hang on shelving around another side.

Joey’s master bedroom is painted in an on-trend midnight blue shade, with a king-size bed featuring a complementing button-back headboard. As well as having its own en-suite bathroom, there is also a dressing room, filled with yet more of Joey’s clothes!

The bed is the main focal point of Joey’s bedroom, with a huge headboard that almost reaches the ceiling. Mirrored bedside tables sit on either side, topped with co-ordinating lamps.

Joey’s en-suite bathroom is completely covered with charcoal tiles on the walls and the floor, with a grey sink unit and walk-in shower unit with a glass screen.

Another room has been dedicated to Joey’s clothes and accessories, with an entire rail completely filled with only white T-shirts!

