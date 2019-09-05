﻿
Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's £2million Essex house

1-Mark-Wright-michelle-keegan-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

While they both often spend extended periods of time away for work, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have the most beautiful home to return to. The celebrity couple share a £2million property in Chigwell, Essex, which boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and even its own gym.

Mark and Michelle bought their house in 2013, and while they have since lived and worked abroad, they are now spending more time together at home following Mark’s return from Los Angeles. They have shared occasional glimpses into their house on social media, showing the glamorous furnishings and neutral colour palette that runs throughout. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Mark and Michelle live…

2-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Showing they’re just like any regular couple, Mark and Michelle enjoy the occasional takeaway in front of the television. Their living room has a cream colour palette, with a glass coffee table topped with candles, a vase of fresh flowers, and framed photos on display.

3-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-console-table
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Mark and Michelle have lots of mirrored furniture in their home, including this console table that has been topped with glass candle holders and mirrored photo frames.

4-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

The entrance to the couple’s home has pale wooden flooring, with lanterns adding a decorative touch.

5-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Michelle decorated the hallway for Christmas with a large Christmas tree and garland up the staircase, creating an impressive entrance to their home.

6-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

The kitchen is fitted with wooden cabinets, a wine fridge, and appears to have a central island unit for extra cooking and dining space.

7-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Michelle’s outfit selfies have offered fans a glimpse inside her bedroom, which has a similar muted colour scheme to the rest of the house, with floor-to-ceiling curtains, cream carpets and bedding. A television is mounted on the wall opposite the bed, and it appears they let their pet dogs sleep in with them too.

9-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

The bathroom offers plenty of space for beauty-lover Michelle to stash all of her essentials, with a built-in shelf next to the bath, and an additional shelving unit opposite. The room has been fitted with a white suite, including a free-standing bathtub.

8-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Another bathroom has a grey colour scheme, with charcoal tiles inside the shower cubicle, and a chrome towel rail fitted on the wall.

