24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms from Rochelle Humes to Kris Jenner

Looking for bedroom inspiration? Even if you don’t live in a multi-million pound house or penthouse apartment like these celebrities, you can still get some ideas from their décor. From British stars including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon to the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner, these celebrity bedrooms are all gorgeous in their own way – artfully styled and filled with covetable furnishings and accessories. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
Rochelle Humes shared a birthday message to her husband Marvin on Instagram with a post that offered a unique look at the couple’s bedroom, which has pale grey walls, a wooden bedside table with a retro-style house phone and white lamp on it, and the highlight – a huge king-size bed with an ornate carved wooden headboard.