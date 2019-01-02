﻿
24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms from Rochelle Humes to Kris Jenner

1-Rochelle-Humes-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
1/24

Looking for bedroom inspiration? Even if you don’t live in a multi-million pound house or penthouse apartment like these celebrities, you can still get some ideas from their décor. From British stars including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon to the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner, these celebrity bedrooms are all gorgeous in their own way – artfully styled and filled with covetable furnishings and accessories. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes shared a birthday message to her husband Marvin on Instagram with a post that offered a unique look at the couple’s bedroom, which has pale grey walls, a wooden bedside table with a retro-style house phone and white lamp on it, and the highlight – a huge king-size bed with an ornate carved wooden headboard.

4-Lucy-Fallon-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
2/24

Lucy Fallon

How gorgeous is Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon’s bedroom?! The quirky room is filled with personality, with a mix of pattern, texture and colour to create the covetable finished result. Lucy has opted for a white and grey zig zag print duvet cover from Next, which is offset by a colourful throw adorned with pom poms, which she found in HomeSense.

3-Stacey-Solomon-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/24

Stacey Solomon

Stacey has opted for a botanical theme for her bedroom, which has a palm print duvet cover and grey upholstered headboard, and a complementing wooden bedside table with a green drawer.

5-Lorraine-Kelly-daughter-Rosie-bedroom
4/24

Lorraine Kelly

We imagine Lorraine's daughter Rosie will be wanting to make lots more trips back to the UK once she sees this bedroom that the TV presenter decorated with a little help from Wayfair. "I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore," Lorraine explained. "It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. The furniture in this room was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks."

Photo: Wayfair

Zoella bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/24

Zoella:

How gorgeous is YouTube star (and Joe Sugg’s big sister) Zoella’s bedroom? Although the room is painted white with light carpets, Zoe has added pops of colour with teal bedding, green curtains and framed wall art. The bedroom has a large double bed at the centre, topped with a teal quilted bedspread and cushions from Christy Home. A fluffy sheepskin cushion from Oliver Bonas, which costs £50, completes the cosy set-up.

2-Zoe-Sugg-guest-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/24

Zoella

Not only is her own bedroom beautifully decorated, but Zoe Sugg has worked her magic on her guest bedroom too, which has a striking teal and mustard colour scheme, and gallery wall featuring a selection of statement art work and slogan prints.

Geri Halliwell bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/24

Geri Halliwell:

Geri gave fans a peek inside her bedroom in September, showing her unusual dark green wallpaper featuring splashes of pink and green paint. Geri appears to have a large king-size bed with an upholstered headboard, topped with plain white bedding and a cosy brown throw and matching cushion. There are bedside tables on either side, accessorised with spherical lamps and books.

Jamie Oliver bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/24

Jamie Oliver:

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has a luxurious bedroom with a king-size grey and gold ornate bed frame, a traditional fireplace and stylish touches including framed prints that read "Peace" and "Kiss". It’s no wonder then, that Jamie and Jools’ bed has been commandeered by their son Buddy.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/24

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes:

This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn share a spacious and stylish bedroom, with a relaxing neutral colour scheme. A large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions takes pride of place at the centre of the room, with white bedside tables with matching lamps on either side.

Lady Amelia Windsor bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/24

Lady Amelia Windsor:

She may be royalty, but Lady Amelia Windsor’s bedroom is refreshingly down to earth. The room has plain cream walls, but Amelia has added character with lots of personal photos. She has placed an array of Polaroid snaps of herself, her friends and family around the frame of her dressing table mirror, while more photos have been stuck up on the walls. The young royal has hung a coloured feather decorative ornament on the walls, while a pot on her dressing table has been filled with various skincare products.

Matthew Perry bedroom
11/24

Matthew Perry:

With a view this good, Matthew doesn't need to do too much to the décor of his bedroom. The Friends star bought this £15million penthouse in Los Angeles in 2017, and it currently features a bright and light colour scheme, with white bedding on the king size bed, grey accents from the rug and cushions, and wooden flooring throughout.

Photo: Trulia

Novak Djokovic Miami home bedroom
12/24

Novak Djokovic:

Novak Djokovic scored a grand slam when he bought this amazing beachfront property in Miami. The bedroom has a neutral colour scheme designed by RDAI - globally recognised for their work with Hermès. Sliding glass doors lead out onto the balcony which surrounds the apartment, and offers the tennis champion beautiful sea views from his bed.

Natalie Portman home bedroom
13/24

Natalie Portman:

The master bedroom of Natalie Portman's home also has huge sliding glass doors that lead onto the terrace, offering enviable views across the nearby Pacific Ocean. As well as having a large king-size bed and separate seating area, the bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bath tub and wet room.

Photo: Trulia

Angelina Jolie mansion bedroom
14/24

Angelina Jolie:

Just one of six bedrooms in Angelina Jolie's £19million Hollywood home, this room has direct access to a private patio area overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. It features the same traditional décor that runs throughout the lavish mansion, with a tapestry style rug, dark wood and an open fireplace.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Kris Jenner bedroom
15/24

Kris Jenner:

With walnut wooden flooring, high ceilings, and sliding glass doors that provide access straight into the garden, this bedroom is truly spectacular. There are six bedrooms within the property, so Kris will have plenty of space to host her children and grandchildren if ever they want to stop over.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

Eva Longoria house bedroom
16/24

Eva Longoria:

The luxurious master suite in Eva's home has its own private den and bar area, along with his and hers bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes – what more could Eva possibly want? The room has a king size bed, sofa and armchairs, along with a fitted fireplace and views of Beverly Hills from the large windows.

Photos courtesy of Trulia

Jennifer Lawrence apartment bedroom
17/24

Jennifer Lawrence:

Jennifer Lawrence owns and rents out an apartment in a star-studded building in Tribeca, New York, where Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among the fellow residents. The master suite is modern and features a neutral décor, ideal for Jennifer's tenants to add their own personal touches with their furnishings and homeware.

Photo: Trulia

Cindy Crawford Beverly Hills house bedroom
18/24

Cindy Crawford:

Cindy and Rande's new home has five bedrooms including this master suite, which has its own bathroom and powder room. The spacious room is furnished with a king size bed and wooden dressing tables, along with two armchairs that look out onto the back garden. Two pieces of artwork hanging on the walls add character to the neutral décor.

Photo: Trulia

Jennifer Lopez New York penthouse bedroom
19/24

Jennifer Lopez:

There are four bedrooms in J.Lo's New York duplex penthouse, including this stunning suite that leads out onto a private outdoor garden. The room is furnished with a four-poster bed, chaise longue sofa, and a chest of drawers, with the same white and neutral colour scheme that runs throughout the rest of the property.

Photo: Trulia

John Krasinski Emily Blunt house bedroom
20/24

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt:

The master suite and bathroom take up an entire floor of the house that John and Emily own in Brooklyn. The bedroom is spacious enough for a king-size bed and two wooden console tables, with a plush pink sofa in the bay window. It is decorated in a distinctive pastel-stripe wallpaper, with a large grey rug placed across the wooden flooring.

Photo: Trulia

Vince Vaughn house bedroom
21/24

Vince Vaughn:

Vince's home (which was previously owned by Kate Bosworth) has three bedrooms including this large master suite, which has plenty of space for a king-sized bed, separate chaise longue and dressing table. The room has dual aspect views across the garden, with a private balcony, en-suite bathroom and two walk-in wardrobes – perfect to store any star's clothing collection.

Photo: Trulia

Rosie O Donnell bedroom
22/24

Rosie O'Donnell:

Rosie's new home has four bedrooms, including this large suite, which is decorated with soft white walls and wooden flooring. Much like the rest of the penthouse, the bedroom is designed to take advantage of its enviable views by featuring large windows that look out over Midtown Manhattan.

Photo: Trulia

Fleetwood Mac home bedroom
23/24

Lindsey Buckingham:

There are six bedrooms in the luxurious property built by Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey, including this master suite that has a king size bed, plus room for two armchairs, a chaise longue and traditional fireplace. The spacious room overlooks the garden and swimming pool, and also has its own private balcony with a separate seating area.

Photo: Trulia

Johnny Depp penthouse bedroom
24/24

Johnny Depp:

Arguably one of the highlights of Johnny Depp's LA penthouse is the master bedroom, which features huge floor-to-ceiling windows and has great views across the Los Angeles skyline. With exposed brickwork and pipes the room has a cool, loft-style vibe, and is currently decorated with a portrait from Johnny's personal art collection, which isn't available for sale.

Photo: Jason Speth/ Partners Trust

