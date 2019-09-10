﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Holby City's Patsy Kensit shares a look inside her stylish London home

The former Emmerdale star regularly shares photos from her house

...
Holby City's Patsy Kensit shares a look inside her stylish London home
You're reading

Holby City's Patsy Kensit shares a look inside her stylish London home

1/11
Next

The Queen uses second-hand cutlery and bed linen, Joanna Lumley reveals
1-Patsy-Kensit-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

Patsy Kensit made a dramatic return to Holby City at the beginning of September following a nine-year break, as she resumes her acting career. The 51-year-old had taken some time out of acting to focus on her sons James and Lennon, and often shares insights into their home life on Instagram – including posting photos of her stylish house, which features decorative prints, metallic accents and luxurious accessories throughout.

The living room features a midnight blue velvet sofa with a mirrored metallic drawer unit providing further storage. Patsy has a patterned wallpaper and classic parquet flooring. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

2-Patsy-Kensit-living-room-tv
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

The television is integrated into the wall above the fireplace, where further photos are on display in silver frames alongside a pineapple ornament.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

3-Patsy-Kensit-living-room-drawers
3/11

Patsy has added lots of personal touches throughout, with framed family photos of her sons on display in mirrored frames that complement her drawer unit.

4-Patsy-Kensit-living-room-desk
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

The spacious room has a bay window with white shutter blinds, where Patsy has positioned an antique writing desk and quirky glass coffee table.

MORE: 24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

5-Patsy-Kensit-house-seating-area
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

There is also a separate seating area with a pink armchair and footstool, while the glass dining table can be seen in the background of this multi-purpose room.

6-Patsy-Kensit-candles-flowers
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Vases of fresh flowers and Diptyque candles help to create a relaxing ambience throughout Patsy's home.

7-Patsy-Kensit-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

A wide open doorway leads through from the living room to the kitchen-diner, which has the same parquet flooring throughout. A breakfast bar is lined with purple stools, adding a splash of colour to the otherwise all-white colour scheme.

MORE: 10 of the most expensive celebrity houses in the UK

8-Patsy-Kensit-kitchen-diner
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Patsy's kitchen is modern and minimalistic, with white glossy cabinets and worktops, and stainless steel integrated appliances.

9-Patsy-Kensit-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

The 51-year-old has also opted for a white colour palette in her bedroom, with plain bedding and walls.

10-Patsy-Kensit-wardrobes
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Patsy has utilised the same wallpaper from her living room on the doors of her fitted wardrobes, giving them a stylish makeover.

11-Patsy-Kensit-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

The bathroom is also completely white with chrome accents, including an open shelving unit for towels and toiletries, and walk-in shower cubicle.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...