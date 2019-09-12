﻿
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson shares a look inside her beautiful house

The Odd One Out documentary host gives fans a peek at her house on Instagram

1/6
1/6

Jesy Nelson has bravely opened up about her experiences with online trolling in her new BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, revealing that the negative comments had led her to delete her Twitter account. However, she is still active on Instagram, where her regular selfies, outfit posts and loved up snaps with boyfriend Chris Hughes also offer an unparalleled look inside her beautiful home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the Little Mix singer lives…

2/6

Jesy’s kitchen is spacious with stone tiled flooring and cream wooden cabinets offset with dark glossy worktops. A stainless steel Rangemaster oven – which costs around £1,700 – sits at the heart of the kitchen, while shutter blinds hang at the windows.

3/6

The singer’s open plan living space often features in the backdrop of her Instagram posts, with another post showing more cream wooden cabinets with glass panels to display her glassware, and spotlights integrated into the ceiling.

4/6

The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

5/6

What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

6/6

Jesy shared a peek inside her bedroom with a photo of herself in bed, showing a striking metallic headboard pared back with plain white bedding.

