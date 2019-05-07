﻿
Inside Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's family home

The soap stars live in Yorkshire with their three sons Buster, Bowie, and Ace

Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

When they're not busy working together on Emmerdale, Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are focused on family life in Yorkshire with their three sons, Buster, Bowie and Ace. The couple, who welcomed their third child together in July, often share glimpses into their personal lives away from the hit ITV soap on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek inside their stylish family home.

Charley is currently spending lots of time at home with the boys during her maternity leave, and recently posted a gorgeous snap of Bowie in their hallway, which has modern open stairs with a metal banister and exposed brick walls. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the soap couple live…

Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

The couple have a striking yellow velvet button back sofa, where they can sit and read with their children, and catch up on the latest episodes of Emmerdale.

Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-kitchen-diner
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Charley and Matthew have a spacious kitchen and dining room, which has also been doubling up as a makeshift nursery for their baby, with a Snuzpod cot in the middle of the room. It sat on a cowhide rug alongside a baby activity mat, while a baby chair could also be seen in the background. The open plan room has glass doors leading out to the garden where a wooden dining table and children’s trampoline can be seen in the background. A dining table is also positioned next to the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room.

1-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-outside
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Charley shared a photo of her two sons at their front door after a recent water fight, showing how the downstairs of their home has a unique open plan design, with a staircase at the centre of their hallway and windows that show straight through to their back garden.

 

2-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The living room has wooden flooring with an open fireplace and cream walls. While much of the floor has been taken over by their son's colourful toys, the couple have added character with decorative touches including a sheepskin rug, and unusual skull and clown ornaments next to the fireplace.

3-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

The couple went all out to decorate for Halloween one year, lining their fireplace with artfully carved pumpkins that were positioned next to a quirky bird-shaped lamp and silver candlestick.

4-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-christmas
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Meanwhile, for Christmas Charley and Matthew decorated one room with fairy lights and a light-up reindeer model, which was positioned on the floor along with some model gifts.

5-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

The Emmerdale stars have an industrial-style dining table, which can also double up as a space for their children to play and draw. An ornate wooden dresser stands in the corner of the room, and the glass-fronted doors show how the cabinet has been filled with a selection of books.

6-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-wall-art
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

"Our new pic describes our household perfectly!" Matthew captioned this photo, which showed a print saying "Beautiful Chaos" on display in a gold frame next to a pineapple ornament and plant.

7-Charley-Webb-Matthew-Wolfenden-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Matthew gave fans a peek inside a sitting room when he watched the football one afternoon, showing how the room has a muted colour scheme with cream walls, a built-in media unit and wall-mounted television, with framed photos on the walls and floor, and plenty of their children's toys scattered around.

