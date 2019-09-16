﻿
Celebrity MasterChef star Greg Rutherford shares a look inside his family home

The Olympian lives in Milton Keynes with Susie Verrill and their two sons

Since announcing his retirement, you may have expected life to slow down for former Team GB athlete Greg Rutherford. But with a stint on Strictly Come Dancing, training to swim the channel for Stand Up to Cancer and now an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef – not to mention the birth of his two young sons and a wedding to plan with fiancée Susie Verrill – his life is possibly even busier than ever.

Amid the chaos of his busy career and personal life, the 32-year-old and his fiancée have slowly been trying to renovate the house they bought in Milton Keynes almost five years ago, and have been sharing glimpses at the transformation on social media. Take a look through the gallery to see where Greg and his family live…

Greg’s fiancé, parenting blogger Susie, shared a look at the couple’s living room transformation on Instagram shortly before Christmas, writing: "Almost 5 years ago we bought a house we believed had tonnes of scope for improvement but due to babies, travel, training, TV etc getting in the way, we just never had the opportunity to get stuck in. We’ve got big plans which will take much, much longer but I’m already so content with what we’ve got."

More recent photos shared by Greg from the spacious living room show how they have continued to work on the room, with the skirting boards stripped away and areas that have been re-plastered.

Greg’s living room has a huge cream l-shaped sofa where the family can all relax together, while a painting hanging on the wall in the background brightens up the soft neutral colour scheme.

The former Olympian can perfect his culinary skills for Celebrity MasterChef in this modern kitchen, which has grey cabinets with chrome accents and wooden worktops. Seen here baking with his eldest son Milo, Greg shared a peek at his bright blue stand mixer and the four-year-old’s personalised Emma Bridgewater mug.

There is a wooden-topped island unit at the centre of the kitchen, where Greg appears to enjoy baking and cooking with his sons. We wonder if these pancakes would get John Torode’s seal of approval!

The couple have a huge trampoline in the garden for their sons to play on, and maybe even perfect their jumping skills to follow in their dad’s footsteps. "I don’t know where he gets it from," Greg captioned this photo of his son bouncing away.

