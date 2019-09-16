Take a peek inside the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

The Queen's London home and office may be Buckingham Palace, but on weekends, you'll find the 93-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip at their second home, Windsor Castle. Her Majesty also takes up official residence at Windsor for a month over Easter, and spends at least one week in June there while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel.
The castle, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, has been the home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. Visitors can tell when Her Majesty is in residence when her standard flies from the Round Tower. It's very much a working royal palace and is used for state visits, state banquets and the like.
But Windsor also holds a special place in the royal family's heart and is used for private events, including royal weddings, christenings and birthday parties. Let's take a peek inside the Queen's majestic estate…
MORE: See Archie Harrison's cutest photos from birth