Inside This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo's houses in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

The celebrity chef owns two homes in the UK and Italy

...
1-Gino-Dacampo-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

Gino D'Acampo is giving This Morning viewers a behind-the-scenes look inside his home for a new Italian cooking series. The celebrity chef divides his time between two lavish properties – a £1.25million house in Hertfordshire and a second home in Sardinia that he shares with his wife Jessica and their children Rocco, Luciano and Mia.

The 43-year-old often shares photos from inside both homes on social media, showing his surprising collection of superhero memorabilia and ultimate treat to himself – a Ferrari. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Gino D'Acampo lives…

2-Gino-DAcampo-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

This traditional living room looks incredibly luxurious, with a log-burning fireplace and rich velvet sofas. With pale green walls, period features and a dazzling chandelier hanging from the ceiling, it is an impressive place for Gino and his family to sit and relax.

3-Gino-DAcampo-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Gino shared a look at a new piece of wall art his wife had bought for their bedroom, featuring vintage playing cards spelling out the words "Voulez vous coucher avec moi ce soir?" The framed artwork hangs on the pale blue wall above the bed, which has white bedding and jacquard pattern cushions.

4-Gino-DAcampo-house-Marvel-collection
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

One of the properties has a huge open hallway with a winding staircase and stone tiled flooring, where Gino proudly stood to showcase what he had cooked for the family dinner that evening.

5-Gino-DAcampo-house-hallway
5/12

Who knew Gino was such a comic fan? The chef has a glass cabinet filled with Marvel and DC superhero memorabilia, and admitted he was quickly running out of space for his collection.

6-Gino-DAcampo-house-italy-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

The living room in Gino's Sardinian home has a rustic feel, with a huge open fireplace and stone flooring. The 43-year-old has furnished the space with brown leather sofas and armchairs, and added red cushions for a splash of colour.

7-Gino-DAcampo-house-italy-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Gino shared another look inside the living room as he did some cleaning, showing off his beloved vacuum cleaner and a look at other furnishings including a cowhide foot stool and wooden coffee table.

8-Gino-DAcampo-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

The dining room has a real Italian feel with bold yellow walls and wooden flooring, with a wooden dining table at the centre of the room and a desk to one side. The perfect spot for Gino to serve an indulgent feast for his family and friends.

9-Gino-DAcampo-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Gino gave fans a sneak peek inside his kitchen which has a similar colour to the rest of the house, with splashes of red against traditional stone and wooden furniture. The oven has a black and white tiled splashback, and a portrait of coffee mugs hangs on the wall alongside.

10-Gino-DAcampo-house-ferrari
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Lucky Gino bought himself a special treat that he couldn't resist showing off with his fans on Instagram – a Ferrari that is safely stored away in his garage.

11-Gino-DAcampo-house-Italy-pool
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

The Sardinia property has beautiful country views, with sprawling outdoor space and its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace where the family can take advantage of the warm climate.

12-Gino-DAcampo-house-patio
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Gino enlisted the help of his daughter to lay the brick paving outside their home, after she asked if they could do a puzzle. Poor Mia got a lot more than she bargained for!

