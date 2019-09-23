Inside Kourtney Kardashian's incredible Los Angeles home

Kourtney Kardashian has a passion for interior design, and previously said she would have loved to pursue it as a career if she hadn’t found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So it’s understandable that her family home is styled to perfection and truly luxurious, with sprawling gardens and an impressive playhouse for her children Mason, Penelope and Reign, constructed by their dad Scott Disick. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Kourtney’s house…
The 40-year-old opened the doors to her children’s playhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest, explaining that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were children.