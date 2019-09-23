﻿
Inside Kourtney Kardashian's incredible Los Angeles home

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a flair for interior design

Kourtney Kardashian has a passion for interior design, and previously said she would have loved to pursue it as a career if she hadn’t found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So it’s understandable that her family home is styled to perfection and truly luxurious, with sprawling gardens and an impressive playhouse for her children Mason, Penelope and Reign, constructed by their dad Scott Disick. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Kourtney’s house…

The 40-year-old opened the doors to her children’s playhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest, explaining that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were children.

Kourtney certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

How stylish is Kourtney’s bathroom? With a monochrome aesthetic featuring open shelving to display towels and all of her pampering essentials, plus a sleek vanity unit topped with a vase of red roses, it’s the perfect spot for the busy mum-of-three to unwind.

Kourtney’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard shared a look inside Kourtney’s office over the summer, revealing that it includes a chair that once belonged to former French President Mitterand in the 1970s. The vintage chairs are from Pierre Jeanneret and can sell for over £10,000 a pair, and are positioned next to a Jules Leleu desk, another designer whose furniture can sell for anywhere between £2,000 to £73,000 online.

Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Just like the rest of her family, Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

The 40-year-old’s garden has its own private pool and terrace lined with sun loungers, while there is also a basketball court and pristine lawns where her children can play.

Kourtney held her daughter’s birthday party in the garden in 2018, with rainbow inflatables next to the pool for the fun event.

