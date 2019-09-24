﻿
Inside Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith's Cotswolds house

The celebrity chef often shares glimpses inside her home on Instagram

Prue Leith has lived in the Cotswolds for 40 years, in a beautiful country home that she has filled with character and colour. The Great British Bake Off judge often shares glimpses inside the property on Instagram, and is clearly enamoured by the house. However, she doesn't plan to live their forever; in April, Prue revealed her plans to pass the property on to her children and move into a farmhouse nearby with her husband John Playfair, who she doesn't currently live with.

As you would expect for a chef, the kitchen is one of the best rooms in the house, and is fully-equipped with everything she possibly needs to cook up a feast for her friends and family. The kitchen features island unit with an oven and food preparation space, while her cabinets and open shelving line the walls. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Prue's home…

Prue's kitchen has open shelving with her various ingredients on display in glass jars. She has a cake mixer and coffee machine on the worktops, while various mugs and crockery hang from the shelves on hooks.

Prue loves bright colours, something which she has incorporated into her home. The living room has been painted yellow, with matching yellow curtains at the windows and a vase filled with vibrant flowers.

The living room has a window seat with a checked cushion where her pet dog can sit and look out over the garden.

"Fighting like cats and dogs? Not a chance," Prue captioned this snap, showing her pets cuddled up together on an orange patterned chair.

Prue said she loves gathering flowers and foliage from her garden to put on display around her home. "Almost my favourite thing is collecting grasses, weeds and wild stuff for a summery bunch," she captioned a photo of a colourful display in a glass vase on her dining table.

Is there no end to Prue's talents? The Bake Off judge revealed that she had painted apples onto the ceiling in her bathroom, which she can look up at while she is in the bath.

The Bake Off judge also appears to be a keen gardener, and shared a look at her garden in spring, which has colourful planted borders and a pot filled with tulips.

