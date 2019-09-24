Inside Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith's Cotswolds house

Prue Leith has lived in the Cotswolds for 40 years, in a beautiful country home that she has filled with character and colour. The Great British Bake Off judge often shares glimpses inside the property on Instagram, and is clearly enamoured by the house. However, she doesn't plan to live their forever; in April, Prue revealed her plans to pass the property on to her children and move into a farmhouse nearby with her husband John Playfair, who she doesn't currently live with.
As you would expect for a chef, the kitchen is one of the best rooms in the house, and is fully-equipped with everything she possibly needs to cook up a feast for her friends and family. The kitchen features island unit with an oven and food preparation space, while her cabinets and open shelving line the walls. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Prue's home…