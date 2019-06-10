﻿
The Circle host Emma Willis and husband Matt live in a beautiful Hertfordshire house – take a look

See where the couple live with their children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace

Emma-Willis-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
1/16

As Emma Willis returns to our screens on Channel 4's The Circle, take a look at where the mum-of-three lives with her husband Matt and their children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace. The 43-year-old and her family live in Hertfordshire, in a house that is just as beautifully decorated as you may imagine.

Emma has incorporated pieces from her very own homeware line into the house, with lots of bright colours and animal prints filling the property with character. The kitchen, meanwhile, has a rustic feel, with painted wooden cabinets and uninterrupted country views across their garden and beyond. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Emma and Matt's house…

Emma-Matt-Willis-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/16

Just like in many family homes, Emma and Matt have displayed their children's artwork and important letters onto their fridge, including a note from Matt that read: "Daddy loves you all so much."

Emma-Willis-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/16

Emma and Matt’s kitchen is so big, it can even double up as a space for The One Show host to workout. The room has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls, with a separate seating area and television, plus glass doors that lead directly out into the garden.

9-Emma-Willis-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/16

Emma's kitchen became the envy of fans when she shared this photo of Matt making her coffee. The huge room has white painted cabinets and stone flooring, with a large island at the centre of the room and double range oven that will be ideal for preparing family meals.

1-Emma-Willis-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/16

Emma shared a peek at her dining room ahead of a date night with Matt, showing the striking pendant light they have hanging over the table and striped chair covers.

Emma-Willis-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/16

As well as showing a touching moment between Matt and his son Ace, this photo – shared in celebration of his 7th birthday – gave a look inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Emma-Willis-daughter-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/16

Emma shared a look inside one of her daughter’s bedrooms on Instagram, showing how she had styled it with a pink leopard print duvet cover from her own collection. Butterfly-print curtains were draped from the bed frame, and a pretty birdcage-style light fitting hangs from the ceiling.

10-Emma-Willis-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/16

The couple's garden has large double gates and a driveway with grass, which doubles up as a spot for Emma to workout with her personal trainer.

11-Emma-Willis-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/16

Matt and Emma's back garden offers plenty of space for their three young children to play, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home.

2-Emma-Willis-house-workbench
Photo: © Instagram
10/16

"I don't know what I love more. The chocolate or my new work bench," Emma captioned this photo, showing her impressive chocolate haul displayed on top of a traditional work bench in her dining room at Easter. The industrial-style bench featured black metal doors with a latch fastening, along with a vice handle at the end, and received plenty of comments from fans.

3-Emma-Willis-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/16

Emma's April Fool's Day post offered fans a glimpse at the couple's living room, which has a blue sofa, leopard print throws and grey herringbone cushions. Another embroidered cushion appears to spell out the name of their son Ace, with red and blue stitched letters.

4-Emma-Willis-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
12/16

The couple have a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play. The Busted singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument, alongside a J by Jasper Conran photo frame from Debenhams, which as yet doesn't have a photo in.

5-Emma-Willis-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
13/16

"When you come home from work and you're greeted by this," Emma wrote alongside this photo, which showed a "We love Mummy" banner hanging up in the hallway. Their hall has an open staircase with a leopard print runner on the stairs, along with a wooden gate at the bottom to keep their youngest daughter Trixie Grace safe.

6-Emma-Willis-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
14/16

A photo shared at Christmas showed another glimpse at the spacious hallway, where they had a white Christmas tree in the middle of the spacious entrance. The room has wooden flooring and leads through to the dining room via an open archway, with views straight through to the large rear garden.

7-Emma-Willis-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
15/16

Matt and Emma have given a nod to their son Ace with this piece of wall art – a large framed Ace of Spades playing card. This hallway has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and dark painted doors, which contrast with the white gloss skirting boards and frames.

8-Emma-Willis-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
16/16

We love the couple's colourful Chesterfield sofa, which has a vibrant lime hue. The sofa adds a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, and a Disney Princess print on display on the windowsill.

