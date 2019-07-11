Phillip Schofield shares a peek inside his Oxfordshire home

Lucky Phillip Schofield has been able to spend a bit more time at home as This Morning is off-air on several days during the Rugby World Cup, and what a place he has to relax. The TV presenter lives in Oxfordshire with his wife Stephanie, in a beautiful property that has previously featured in his ITV series, How to Spend it Well at Christmas. The couple, who are parents to daughters Molly and Ruby, also share glimpses into their home life on Instagram, revealing their stylish interiors and amazing garden.
Although Phillip’s house largely has a neutral colour scheme, the dad-of-two and his wife have added character with colourful prints on everything from curtains to cushions, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Phillip’s home…