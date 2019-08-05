﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's lavish home at Longleat

The Viscountess has been paired with Aljaz Skorjanec for Strictly 2019

Emma-Weymouth-Longleat-safari
Photo: © HELLO!
Viscountess Emma Weymouth is the first ever titled contestant to take part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and is hoping for success alongside her professional dancer partner Aljaz Skorjanec. The 33-year-old is swapping family life at Longleat House for the Strictly ballroom, and will be supported every step of the way by her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, and their two young sons.

The couple married in June 2013, and have spent the last six years living together on the historic 9,000-acre Longleat estate, which is also home to the first safari park outside Africa. Speaking to HELLO!, Emma revealed what it's like to live on a safari park, explaining: "It's exciting to hear lions roaring deeply at 11pm at night. It's mad. Often the sea lion will bark at the echo of his own bark, and you can hear the wolves howl."

Emma often shares photos of their privileged lifestyle on social media, sharing glimpses inside the English stately home, its beautiful grounds, and the safari park. Take a look through the gallery to see where she lives…

Emma-Weymouth-Longleat-safari-jeep
Photo: © Instagram
Emma has an amazing zebra-print jeep to explore the safari park, and gave her professional dance partner Aljaz a ride around Longleat ahead of their second week on the show. "Take your dance partner to work day @aljazskorjanec #Strictly #Safari," Emma captioned the photo.

1-Longleat-House-Emma-Weymouth
Photo: © Instagram
The grounds of Longleat are beautiful, filled with pristine gardens and colourful plants that Emma often shares photos of on Instagram.

2-Longleat-house-gardens
Photo: © Instagram
Longleat House has beautiful grounds for Emma to explore with her sons, with formal gardens, pleasure grounds and 1,000 acres of parkland that are Grade I listed on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of special historic interest.

3-Longleat-House-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The house dates back to the 16th century and has traditional décor, with high ceilings, large windows, and opulent furnishings. This bedroom has a four-poster bed with patterned yellow curtains and complementing patterned wallpapers.

4-Longleat-house-bedroom-bike
Photo: © Instagram
The Viscountess and her family have still introduced modern touches into their historic home, including a Peloton bike, where she will be able to improve her fitness ready for her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

5-Longleat-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
With her work as a chef, it’s no wonder Emma spends a lot of her time in the kitchen at Longleat House. The kitchen features cream painted cabinets and marble worktops, with an array of cooking utensils and ingredients out on display.

6-Longleat-house-orangery-inside
Photo: © Instagram
Longleat House has many incredible settings to host birthday parties, including the Orangery, which is filled with natural light, and overlooks the beautiful gardens.

7-Longleat-House-orangery-exterior
Photo: © Instagram
The Orangery occasionally opens to the public, with Emma previously revealing that she was serving her own special afternoon tea to visitors during the summer holidays.

8-Longleat-house-floral-mirror-frame
Photo: © Instagram
Viscountess Weymouth showed her creative side when she made this beautiful floral frame to go on a full-length mirror in her home. "When you get an idea in your head and then keep sewing till it’s done. #DIY #FlowerFrame," Emma captioned photos showing her DIY skills.

9-Longleat-House-breakfast-room
Photo: © Instagram
The Breakfast Room has a portrait of Henry Thynne on the walls – the man who was responsible for making Longleat House the first stately home to open to the public. It is one of the rooms that features in the tours of the residence.

