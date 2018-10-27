﻿
Homes

Inside Strictly couple Janette Manrara & Aljaz Skorjanec's house

Take a peek at where the Strictly professional dancers live

They may go head-to-head in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom each week, but in real life, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are the picture of marital bliss. The couple married in 2017 and have already spoken about renewing their wedding vows, but for now they're enjoying another chapter in their lives – settling into their new home, which they moved into in December 2018.

While they haven't shared many photos from their new home, Janette did share a glimpse inside their dreamy bathroom, and no doubt they've found a special place for Aljaz's Strictly glitterball! Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's new home, and where they used to live…

Janette Manrara shared a video from inside her bathroom while preparing for a pampering session, telling her followers: "Heaven at home." The short clip offered a sneak peek inside the couple’s bathroom, which looked luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette added to the ambiance by placing lit candles next to the sink and on the windowsill, with uplighters in each corner of the room creating a relaxing mood.

GALLERY: The most stylish celebrity bathrooms

Janette shared a look inside the couple’s living room when she shared a workout video on her Instagram account. The room is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, with enough space for Janette to stretch after dance rehearsals. With wooden flooring and a large cream sofa, it’s a stylish and cosy space for Janette and Aljaz to relax.

Strictly professional Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

With two talented dancers in the house, it’s no wonder there are a few awards on display! Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013, can be seen resting on a mirrored cabinet alongside various other accolades and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

The 34-year-old is such a Disney lover she and Aljaz even have matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse mugs! Janette shared a photo of their much-needed caffeine fix resting on a wooden coffee table with their garden visible through the window in the background.

