33 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Amanda Holden to Rochelle Humes

Whether you're looking for home inspiration or simply want to have a peek inside the home of your favourite celebrities, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful and stylish celebrity living rooms from both home-grown and Hollywood stars.
Even if we don't quite have the budget for these jaw-dropping celebrity homes, we can learn a thing or two from their interior design skills. From Robert Downey Jr's colourful fireplace to Catherine Zeta-Jones scenic views across Manhattan, the living room is usually the coolest room in the house – perfect both for entertaining guests or relaxing at the end of a long day. Take a look through the gallery to see more of our favourite celebrity living rooms. Which is your favourite?
Amanda Holden
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden unveiled her ultra-chic living room makeover in September, which has midnight blue walls and a painting of a woman lying on a chaise longue, with the words: "If you haven't got anything nice to say come sit next to me." Adding a splash of colour is the luxurious azure velvet button-back sofa that Amanda is sitting on. The jewel-toned design, which features stud embellishment and has been topped with sapphire scatter cushions, is from Sweet Pea and Willow's Balfour designer sofa collection, and would cost around £2,500 for a four-seater velvet fabric like Amanda's.