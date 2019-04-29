﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Take a look inside the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' houses

They score high with us

33 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Amanda Holden to Rochelle Humes
Anton-du-Beke-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Although they spend a lot of time on tour and in rehearsals, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals have the most beautiful homes to return to when they finish work. From Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec’s marital home to Anton du Beke’s family home, and Karen Clifton’s London base following her split from husband Kevin, fans are often treated to a peek inside the Strictly pros’ home lives on social media. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live…

Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke gave a rare insight into family life with his wife Hannah and their twins George and Henrietta, when he shared this photo of himself reading them a bedside story. Taken in what appears to be a living room or playroom, the space is well-equipped for the toddlers, with matching miniature armchairs and colourful foam tiling on the wooden floor, and baskets filled with toys alongside the cream sofa.

Kevin-Clifton-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Kevin Clifton

The reigning Strictly champion has previously said that he invests much of his money into property, and while he has kept images of his own home away from social media, he couldn’t resist showing off his parents’ new kitchen with fans earlier this year. The room has a modern and muted colour scheme of white and grey, with marble worktops and chrome accents providing the stylish finishing touches.

Strictly Janette Manrara Aljaz house dressing table
Photo: © Instagram
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Aljaz and Janette live together in London, and revealed in December that they had moved house. This photo from their former home shows a glimpse at Janette's dressing table, showing personal mementos including a framed wedding photo, a Disney quote and copper pineapple ornament.

Strictly Janette-Aljaz house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The couple also have a cabinet dedicated to showcasing their dancing trophies and memorabilia, including Aljaz's prized Strictly glitterball and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

Strictly Karen Clifton house
Photo: © Instagram
Karen Clifton

Strictly pro Karen Clifton lives with her pet dogs following her split from husband Kevin Clifton. Photos shared by the dancer on Instagram show how her living room has dual aspect doors leading out into the garden, filling the space with natural light.

Strictly Karen Clifton living room
Photo: © Instagram
Karen has kept the styling simple in her living room, with cream walls and sofas, wooden flooring, and a striking tripod floor lamp.

Strictly Pasha Kovalev house
Photo: © Instagram
Pasha Kovalev

Pasha lives with his girlfriend Rachel Riley, and while they tend to maintain a low profile, the Countdown host did share a look inside their home on Instagram before Christmas. The couple had decked their home with an array of colourful decorations, including Russian dolls, nutcrackers, and embroidered cushions.

Strictly Gorka Marquez house Gemma Atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
Gorka Marquez

The Strictly pro has moved in with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, who he met while competing on the BBC show. Gorka has shared several photos from their home on Instagram, including this photo of his girlfriend cuddled up in bed with her pet dog, leaving no room for him!

Strictly Gorka Marquez living room Gemma Atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
The living room looks like the perfect spot for the couple to relax, with comfy cream sofas and a lime armchair, a large television and fluffy green rug on the floor.

