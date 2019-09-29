﻿
Homes

Strictly winner Stacey Dooley shares a look inside her new home

Will her boyfriend Kevin Clifton move in?

Strictly winner Stacey Dooley shares a look inside her new home
Strictly winner Stacey Dooley shares a look inside her new home

Take a look inside the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' houses
Photo: © Twitter
It has been a life-changing year for Stacey Dooley since competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Not only is she now dating her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, she has also moved into a new home following her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Stacey has been sharing a glimpse inside her new home since moving in during the summer, but has said it is a work in progress. "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," Stacey captioned one photo, which showed a round mirror propped against the wall in one room alongside a plant.

Although Stacey has only recently moved into her flat, she has still added her own stamp with lots of fresh flowers, house plants and personal mementos, so it won't be long until it feels like home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Stacey's new property…

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey showed the after result of this cosy corner on Instagram, showing how the dark rug has been replaced with a white sheepskin one, and the house plant swapped for a vase of pampas grass.

Photo: © Instagram
These paintings, which were in the bedroom of Stacey's former apartment, are yet to find a home in her new residence. They are currently waiting to be hung and have been positioned against the wall alongside another vase of flowers.

Photo: © Instagram
The living room looks like the perfect blank canvas for Stacey to add her own style to, with wooden flooring, plain cream walls, and an open fireplace. The first additions the documentary maker has put into the room include a black glossy coffee table, a lamp, and a selection of candles.

MORE: Kevin Clifton supports Stacey Dooley as she announces exciting news

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen and living room area appears to be open plan, with a modern kitchen area featuring a breakfast bar for extra food preparation and dining space. Pendant lights hang overhead, while Stacey has already filled the built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey shared a better look at the living space in this black-and-white photo, which showed the cabinets that line the back of the room, and the sheepskin rug she had added to the otherwise minimalistic décor.

Photo: © Instagram
Stacey has yet to sort out her bedroom, and revealed she is currently sleeping on a mattress on the floor. "Watches Marie Kondo once…" she jokingly captioned this photo, which showed her mattress on the floor in the middle of the room, which is empty other than a vase of flowers.

