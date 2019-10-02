﻿
Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon's house is super stylish – take a look inside

The Bethany Platt actress has been decorating each room in her home

1-Lucy-Fallon-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
She's been busy tackling her final storylines on Coronation Street ahead of her exit early next year, but that hasn't stopped Lucy Fallon from redecorating her house, too. The Bethany Platt actress has been gradually transforming the home she shares with boyfriend Tom Leech and sharing photos of the process on Instagram, giving fans major interior design inspiration in the process.

A lover of bold colours and prints, Lucy's home is fun and full of personality, but she has created a relaxing sanctuary in her living room, which was completed in September. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Lucy's house…

"We have a complete living room! (Front room hehe) Here is a pic of me enjoying Friends on my iPad. Something I do pretty much every night," Lucy captioned this photo of her complete living room, which has been painted in a sage green shade, with studded leather sofas and geometric print cushions.

2-Lucy-Fallon-house-living-room-shelves
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

The 23-year-old also gave fans a close up of the accessories she has on display on open shelving in the living room, including a mini terrarium, Blondie Call Me print, a reed diffuser and Amy Winehouse's Back to Black album.

3-Lucy-Fallon-house-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Lucy has added lots of cushions and throws to her sofas to create a comfy and cosy atmosphere. She has hung a caged mirror from William Wood Mirrors on one wall, and positioned a glass coffee table in one corner with framed photos and fresh flowers on display.

4-Lucy-Fallon-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

We love this open plan dining room and second living room, which has wooden flooring and a striking patterned wallpaper. A guitar hangs on the wall, and the couple have a gold bar cart next to their dining table.

5-Lucy-Fallon-house-dining-room-wallpaper
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Lucy has previously shared a close up look at the patterned wallpaper, which features an intricate pattern of birds, feathers and tigers.

6-Lucy-Fallon-house-sitting-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

The room has glass doors that lead out into the garden, with a midnight blue velvet sofa positioned against one wall. The spacious room doubles up as a spot for Lucy to practice her yoga routine, as demonstrated here in a video.

7-Lucy-Fallon-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Lucky Lucy has her own dressing room to get ready in, with a dressing table and drawers to stash all her makeup, and Hollywood-style lit-up mirror on top. The actress has a studded grey stool to perch on while getting ready, and has a fluffy sheepskin rug on the floor underneath.

8-Lucy-Fallon-house-bedroom-wallpaper
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

The actress redecorated her bedroom earlier in the year, with another statement wallpaper – a black-and-white leopard print from The Loft and Us.

9-Lucy-Fallon-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The bedroom features a mix of prints and colours – with a pink velvet upholstered bed, neon lightning bold lights from Bag and Bones, and a cool pom pom trim throw on the bed. We love it!

