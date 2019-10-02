Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon's house is super stylish – take a look inside

She's been busy tackling her final storylines on Coronation Street ahead of her exit early next year, but that hasn't stopped Lucy Fallon from redecorating her house, too. The Bethany Platt actress has been gradually transforming the home she shares with boyfriend Tom Leech and sharing photos of the process on Instagram, giving fans major interior design inspiration in the process.
A lover of bold colours and prints, Lucy's home is fun and full of personality, but she has created a relaxing sanctuary in her living room, which was completed in September. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Lucy's house…
"We have a complete living room! (Front room hehe) Here is a pic of me enjoying Friends on my iPad. Something I do pretty much every night," Lucy captioned this photo of her complete living room, which has been painted in a sage green shade, with studded leather sofas and geometric print cushions.