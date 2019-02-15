Graham Norton shares a peek inside his lavish London home

With an estimated net worth of £20million, it's little surprise that Graham Norton has invested in luxurious properties. The chat show host owns a home in central London, as well as a holiday home close to where he grew up in Cork, Ireland. He also previously owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, but sold the residence in late 2017.
Although he doesn't give much away about his personal life, Graham does share occasional glimpses inside his home on social media, where he lives with his pet dogs. And as the proud owner of his own wine and gin business, he often shares photos as he enjoys his own tipples at home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Graham's house…