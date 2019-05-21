﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Stacey Solomon's house with Joe Swash is gorgeous – take a look inside

The Loose Women star moved in to her 'together home' a year ago

...
Stacey Solomon's house with Joe Swash is gorgeous – take a look inside
You're reading

Stacey Solomon's house with Joe Swash is gorgeous – take a look inside

1/15
Next

Meghan Markle's sacrifice for Prince Harry revealed by his good friend Nacho Figueras
1-Stacey-Solomon-house-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

It has been a year since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the Loose Women star has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the property, where they have since welcomed their baby son Rex together in June.

The 30-year-old shares regular glimpses inside her home on Instagram, showing her on-trend tropical bedding, her son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display she installed outside her front door as an early birthday gift to herself. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Stacey and Joe live…

Stacey impressed her fans with this autumnal display, which included a wreath on her door, and a huge archway comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate topped with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

2-Stacey-Solomon-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Stacey's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved she is just like any other proud mum by displaying her son's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

GALLERY: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

3-Stacey-Solomon-garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

The Loose Women star's garden has an outdoor sofa and table with a firepit, where the couple can sit and enjoy the summer evenings.

Stacey-Solomon-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

The soon-to-be mother-of-three has been hard at work in the garden since moving in, and said she was determined to get it ready for the summer.

4-Stacey-Solomon-son-Leighton-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Stacey allowed her son Leighton to design his own bed, in a ploy to encourage him to sleep in his bedroom on his own. The bed looks like a giant shark's mouth eating a boat – where the youngster can sleep every night.

RELATED: 20 of the most stylish celebrity children's rooms

Stacey-Solomon-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

How cosy is this living room setup? Stacey and Joe have a huge white media unit for their television, surrounded by open shelving where they have several framed photos and ornaments on display. And that's not all; her two sons can set up their own individual TVs on the floor, where they can relax on beanbags while playing on their games consoles.

2-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals reason she feels guilty about her children

3-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

4-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

5-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

It appears the effort of getting dressed up was too much for Stacey, and she fell asleep on their comfy grey button-back sofa before even making it to their Halloween party.

6-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. The couple have started adding some decorative touches to their new home, including hanging a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase on display.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Stacey and Joe's bedroom has pale grey carpets and an upholstered bedcover, with green palm leaf bedding to add a splash of colour. The duvet cover matches the couple's bedside tables, which are wooden with a contrasting green drawer.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Stacey shared a peek inside her bathroom on Instagram, revealing it's the only place she can have time away from the demands of being a mum. The room has a tropical wallpaper on the back wall, with open shelving to display a gold flamingo ornament.

7-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside her new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

8-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-jewellery
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...