Inside Celebrity MasterChef finalist Vicky Pattison's modern apartment in London

...
Vicky Pattison has recently said that London is "starting to really feel like home" after moving into her own apartment in the city. The Celebrity MasterChef finalist has been busy kitting out her modern home since moving in, sharing regular looks at the colourful and stylish furniture she has bought, and the impressive city views from her living room – which has floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen features sleek white cabinets and open shelving where she has displayed her glasses. With a breakfast bar lined with Wayfair bar stools, we can imagine Vicky has spent lots of time here perfecting her recipes for Celebrity MasterChef. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Vicky's home…

Vicky shared another look inside her kitchen as she enjoyed breakfast one weekend, showing her matching white Kenwood appliances, telling fans: "I was so looking forward to a lie in this morning and a lovely chilled breakfast, looking out at the views of London from my apartment and I can honestly say it didn’t disappoint... I’m so so happy here. London is starting to really feel like home for me."

The living room is ideal for entertaining, with a huge sapphire blue velvet corner sofa and matching ottoman table. Vicky has added cushions and throws in a contrasting orange tone, telling fans: "I really got out of my ‘grey and nudes’ comfort zone and experimented with colour!!"

The reality TV star shared another look at the set up on Instagram, showing how she has styled her drinks trolley with a gold pineapple ornament, cocktail shaker, and blue glasses.

Vicky said this corner of her living room is her favourite part of her apartment where she has a gold drinks trolley and chic velvet armchair with a matching gold floor lamp. "I'm so proud of this cute little corner I've created!! You know I had to have a pineapple and a drinks trolley man," she wrote.

