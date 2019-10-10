25 photos of the royal family's most stunning homes

Clarence House
In July 2018, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla invited members of their family back to their official London residence, Clarence House. The royals were celebrating the christening of baby Prince Louis - Prince William and Kate's third child who was born in April. Along with Kate's side of the family, the Middletons, the royals posed for official portraits in the Morning Room of Clarence House.
Some stunning features on display include the Chippendale gold-lined sofa that the Cambridges are seated on, and the lavish blue and bronze patterned 18th century Axminster rug. If you look closely, you can also glimpse a portrait of the Queen hanging in the background.
Speaking about taking photos on Louis' special day, Matt Holyoak said: "I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event. Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs."
