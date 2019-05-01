﻿
Inside Emmerdale couple Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks' house

The newlyweds moved in together in 2018

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks have achieved some huge milestones together in the last 18 months – including getting engaged and eloping to Memphis, Tennessee in September. The Emmerdale couple, who celebrated their recent nuptials with a party attended by many of their soap colleagues including Gemma Atkinson, also bought their own house together in summer 2018.

Vanessa Woodfield actress Michelle has given fans several glimpses inside the home she shares with the show's producer, Kate, showing how they have put their own stamp on the property with stylish furnishings and decorative touches. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

Michelle and Kate have two living rooms in their home, one of which has a neutral colour scheme, with a deep burgundy hue painted close to the ceilings providing an accent to the muted cream tones. The lounge has a bay window with a brown ottoman in front of it, while a striped rug sits at the centre of the carpet. 

In the summer, Michelle shared a photo of their pet dog Fred sat on a studded leather chair after returning from the groomers, giving a look at their stylish Orla Kiely cushion in the process.

Michelle gave a better glimpse inside the living room when she celebrated her birthday, and was treated to colourful balloons and a cardboard cut out of Michelle Pfeiffer. It showed how the couple have their television sat on a wooden media unit in the corner of the room, close to the window.

Kate and Michelle have their television on a grey wooden media unit in the corner of their room, which has also been decorated with framed photos of the couple together. For Christmas, the Emmerdale star hung stockings over the fireplace, and also had wooden reindeer statues on the floor.

Michelle shared a close up of her cosy fireplace on Instagram, showing they have added decorative touches around the log burner, including a candle and framed quote that says "We're most definitely pretending to be adults right now."

The couple's other living room also has a natural colour scheme, but a taupe baroque patterned wallpaper and wooden panelling on the walls give it a completely different aesthetic. This room has a traditional log burning fire and wooden floor, and a brown leather sofa topped with checked cushions.

