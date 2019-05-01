Inside Emmerdale couple Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks' house

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks have achieved some huge milestones together in the last 18 months – including getting engaged and eloping to Memphis, Tennessee in September. The Emmerdale couple, who celebrated their recent nuptials with a party attended by many of their soap colleagues including Gemma Atkinson, also bought their own house together in summer 2018.
Vanessa Woodfield actress Michelle has given fans several glimpses inside the home she shares with the show's producer, Kate, showing how they have put their own stamp on the property with stylish furnishings and decorative touches. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…