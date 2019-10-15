﻿
9 Photos | Homes

9 celebrities with amazing home bars – from Khloé Kardashian to George Clooney

Amanda-Holden-home-bar
Photo: © Instagram
They could likely get VIP access to any of the top bars and nightclubs, but these celebrities never need to venture out of the house – or even get dressed – when they fancy a drink, as they have their own amazing bars at home. Celebrities including Amanda Holden, Khloé Kardashian and George Clooney have all showcased the sleek bars they have created in their homes, ranging from vintage style pubs to chic cocktail bars, and better still – there's no closing time. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourites…

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden renovated her home bar in May, after converting an unused dining room into their very own stylish drinking establishment, complete with an impressive array of spirits on display, statement House of Hackney wallpaper and striking bubble lights over the bar.

Khloe-Kardashian-home-bar
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé's home bar is seriously well-stocked and organised to perfection, as showcased in a video on her YouTube channel called "How I keep my home bar organised AF". As well as having a vast selection of spirits on the top of the unit, she also has a shelf with all of her glassware, and fridges to stock soft drinks and mixers below.

Photo: YouTube

Cara-Delevingne-home-bar
Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne's bar is more pared back – the actress has a chrome bar trolley in her own cinema room at home in London, so she can serve cocktails to guests while they relax and watch a movie. Adding to the cool aesthetic of the room is a neon sign reading "Fries", which gives the room a bright red glow.

Photo: Architectural Digest

George-Clooney-home-bar
George Clooney

When George Clooney gave a tour of his home with CBS in 2012, he showed how he had decorated his bar with pictures from both his and Frank Sinatra's versions of Ocean's Eleven, and had spirits lining three shelves on the wall.

 (Photo: CBS/ YouTube)

Kylie-Jenner-home-bar
Kylie Jenner

How cool is Kylie Jenner's bar?! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has styled the space with an Alec Monopoly painting, a Saint Laurent surfboard, and neon pink lighting behind the shelves displaying her glasses.

Photo: Snapchat

Kris-Jenner-home-bar
Photo: © Instagram
Kris Jenner

A bar appears to be a necessity for the Kardashian-Jenners, and Kris Jenner is no exception. The momager has her own custom marble bar with integrated shelving and a sink at her lavish Los Angeles home.

Neil-Patrick-Harris-home-bar
Neil Patrick Harris

When How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris opened the doors to his home in 2016 for Vogue's 73 Questions, he revealed that not only does he have his own cinema, but also a fully-stocked vintage bar, where he expertly made his speciality cocktail – a New Fashioned.

Photo: YouTube

Scarlett-Moffatt-home-bar
Photo: © Instagram
Scarlett Moffatt

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt told fans she spent less than £150 creating her own bar setup in her living room, which featured some souvenirs from her time on I'm a Celebrity, a bespoke "Scarlett's Bar" sign, and a neon sign on the wall reading: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

Paris-Hilton-home-nightclub
Photo: © Twitter
Paris Hilton

Never one to do things by halves, Paris Hilton has her own nightclub in her home, aptly called Club Paris. The socialite shared a look at the glam black and gold room, complete with a fully-stocked bar, dancefloor, and leather sofas, on Twitter. "I love the night club I had made in my house," she told fans.

