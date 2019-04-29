﻿
Alex Jones' house is beautiful – see where she's spending her maternity leave

The TV presenter renovated her house in 2016

Alex Jones made fans green with envy in October, when she shared a look at the lavish Cotswolds property she stayed in to celebrate her dad's 70th birthday. The One Show host said she was "back to reality with a bump" after returning home. However, with beautiful period features and recently renovated throughout, she can't be too disappointed with her real-life residence.

Mum-of-two Alex has been spending lots of time at home since welcoming her baby son Kit in April, and she regularly shares glimpses into the Victorian property in London, which she and her husband Charlie Thomson spent ten months painstakingly renovating in 2016. A recent post taken with her baby boy offered a glimpse inside an attic room, which has a skylight in the roof, and a soft white colour scheme. A blue floral bedspread covers a double bed, which appeared to have Kit's Moses basket – swathed in blue blankets – sat on top. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alex's home…

How beautiful is Alex’s bedroom? The stylish space features Scandi-inspired interiors, with a grey upholstered headboard and plain white bedding, with white wooden floorboards and shutters that match perfectly with the minimalistic theme.

The couple's bedroom has a similar neutral colour scheme with white bedding and white painted floors. While Alex has focused on her book in this photo, she does inadvertently showcase an ornate floor-standing mirror, along with Teddy's cot, which sits next to the bed.

Alex has also given fans a peek inside her living room with this photo of Charlie and Teddy spending some quality time on the sofa. The couple have opted for a muted colour scheme with plush grey sofas and walls, which are offset by wooden flooring and white fittings.

Alex showcased her living room makeover in January, after installing a log burner to create a cosy space, telling fans it was the "best decision ever".

Another photo shared from the living room showed Alex installing their Snuz UK cot as they prepared to welcome their son. It also gave a glimpse at their fireplace, which has a marble surround, along with two white shelves that have been hung in an alcove and are decorated with books and family photos.

The kitchen appears to be the heart of the family home, with Alex often posting photos from the beautifully decorated room, with green painted cupboards and sweet baby photos of Teddy on display.

Although Alex’s home typically looks clean and tidy, she showed that she’s just like any other mum after toddler Teddy caused this chaotic scene in the kitchen one morning. Teddy's high chair could be seen still set up from breakfast, alongside a small table and pushchair. Meanwhile, his toys, including pieces of a wooden train set, were scattered across the herringbone wooden flooring, showing he had been busy playing throughout the morning.

Alex's kitchen is fitted with statement green cupboards and white marble worktops. White glossy tiles line the walls, while a wooden island sits at the centre of the room. This photo, showing Alex's husband preparing food for their baby boy, gives a glimpse at some of their kitchen appliances – including a Philip's Avent Steriliser for preparing Teddy's bottles. 

In another photo, Alex revealed her obsession with decanters, joking: "If you fancy a sherry at Christmas, you know where to come". The kitchen island was lined with at least nine decorative glass decanters, all of which were empty.

Alex cut some fresh flowers from her garden to display in a glass vase in her kitchen, alongside a cream retro radio from Roberts, which typically retail for around £159. The Welsh presenter has a bright colour scheme in her kitchen with green cabinets and white wall tiles featuring grey grouting.

Alex and Charlie moved out of the property for ten months in 2016 to have it renovated, with the 40-year-old telling fans she "couldn't be happier" with the result. This photo gave another glimpse at the kitchen, showing a separate wine fridge and a new Dualit kettle and toaster.  

The TV presenter had shown off the renovations on Instagram only a week earlier, telling her 92,000 followers that she was "excited to go home again after months of renovation". The work surfaces and cupboards were covered in plastic sheets and boxes, but it wasn't long before the finished result was unveiled.

Alex's bathroom features similar tiling to the kitchen, with grey grouting to offset the glazed white tiles. A towel rail stands at the end of the white free-standing bathtub, and a bath caddy holds Alex's sponge and body wash - & Other Stories Bonbon Tree body wash, which costs £7.

In another Instagram post, Alex revealed that she follows the Marie Kondo method for decluttering her home. Sharing a photo of the book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Alex wrote: "This book was the best present. If you like order at home and you want to be clutter free, this is a must read."

