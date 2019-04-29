Alex Jones' house is beautiful – see where she's spending her maternity leave

Alex Jones made fans green with envy in October, when she shared a look at the lavish Cotswolds property she stayed in to celebrate her dad's 70th birthday. The One Show host said she was "back to reality with a bump" after returning home. However, with beautiful period features and recently renovated throughout, she can't be too disappointed with her real-life residence.
Mum-of-two Alex has been spending lots of time at home since welcoming her baby son Kit in April, and she regularly shares glimpses into the Victorian property in London, which she and her husband Charlie Thomson spent ten months painstakingly renovating in 2016. A recent post taken with her baby boy offered a glimpse inside an attic room, which has a skylight in the roof, and a soft white colour scheme. A blue floral bedspread covers a double bed, which appeared to have Kit's Moses basket – swathed in blue blankets – sat on top. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alex's home…