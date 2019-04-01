Inside Scarlett Moffatt's house: complete with bar, jungle-themed bedroom and games room

Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The budding TV presenter owns a new-build home in a village in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, and often shares a look inside the property on Instagram.
The house is said to have its own cinema, games room and open-plan kitchen, as well as four bedrooms. Scarlett said she felt "amazingly adult" after splashing out on the property, which is said to be worth £300,000 and is close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. She is even reported to have invited her boyfriend Scott Dobinson to move in.
The former Gogglebox star shared a look inside her living room in April, showing her pretty blush pink sofa, zebra print rug and silver hammered metal coffee table, which she revealed was an affordable buy from JD Williams. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Scarlett's house…