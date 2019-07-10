Inside This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' Surrey house

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes regularly give This Morning viewers an insight into their home life on the show, while their Instagram feeds are filled with images from the beautiful Surrey mansion they share with their teenage son Jack. And it's no wonder they can't resist sharing photos from their home – the stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.
Take a look through the gallery to see more of Ruth and Eamonn's home, starting with their garden – which Eamonn proudly showed off after mowing the lawn over the summer, with fans comparing the pristine grounds to a Premier League football pitch.