Inside Peter Andre's TWO incredible houses in Surrey and Cyprus

In February, Peter inadvertently showcased his living room as he shared a photo of youngsters Amelia and Theo watching their mum's appearance on ITV's Lorraine. While Amelia was perched on a dining chair, baby Theo was sat in a Cosatto 3 Sixty highchair, which received many admiring comments from fans. Featuring a milk bottle print which has since been discontinued, the high chair typical retails for around £145.
Meanwhile, Peter's living room has an on-trend grey colour scheme, with faux fur throws, soft cushions and a fluffy rug creating the perfect sanctuary where all the family can relax.