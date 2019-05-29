Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house

Alesha Dixon lives with her husband Azuka in Hertfordshire, and their two gorgeous girls, Azura Sienna and Anaya Safiya. The Britain's Got Talent judge occasionally shares glimpses inside their family home on social media, showing lavish touches including a £1,800 mirror and her very own fully-equipped gym. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alesha's home…
Alesha couldn't resist showing off a new interiors purchase earlier this year – a Timothy Oulton Inception mirror, which has a unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag. Her Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden is also a fan of the brand, and recently bought one of their pendant lights for her dining room renovation.