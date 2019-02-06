﻿
Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

The Strictly judges score a ten from us!

1-Strictly-Come-Dancing-judges
Photo: © Getty Images
It has been a big time of change on Strictly Come Dancing, with Motsi Mabuse taking the place of former judge Darcey Bussell for the 2019 series. The new judge has been travelling back and forth between Elstree and Germany, where she runs her own dance school and lives with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their baby daughter.

Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, has permanently relocated back to the UK after dividing her time between London and Los Angeles – and recently gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside her newly-renovated house in the capital.

Bruno Tonioli continues to travel between his homes in London and West Hollywood, where he visits to work on Dancing with the Stars, while Craig Revel Horwood has a fabulous country home in Salisbury after selling his Camden residence in 2018. Take a look through the gallery to sneak a peek inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' houses – they get a 10 from us…

2-Shirley-Ballas-house-London
Photo: © HELLO!
Shirley Ballas

Shirley sold her Los Angeles home to move back to London earlier in the year. "When I got the Strictly job it made sense to come back to England. It was quite difficult to commute back and forth, and I really wanted to build my charity work. I simply can’t do that if I am on the other side of the world," she told HELLO!, as she gave an exclusive tour of her beautiful residence.

3-Shirley-Ballas-house-London-kitchen
Photo: © HELLO!
The Strictly judge enlisted interior design company The Sparkle Company to decorate her entire house, which has a beautiful white kitchen with a marble-topped breakfast bar where she can enjoy dining with her mum.

Strictly Shirley Ballas house living room
Photo: © ITV
Head judge Shirley opened the doors to her former Los Angeles home for ITV's Through the Keyhole. Her living room was spacious and stylish, with built-in shelving on either side of an open fireplace, to display a selection of her trophies and ornaments. There are two brown leather sofas and a cosy armchair positioned around a coffee table, and she also has several family photos and mementos on display.

Shirley Ballas house kitchen
Photo: © ITV
Shirley loves entertaining, and this kitchen is perfect for hosting guests. The huge space has fitted cream cabinets with marble worktops, and a huge island unit/ breakfast bar. The Strictly judge has an American-style double fridge-freezer, and has an array of pink cookware on display.

Strictly Shirley Ballas house swimming pool
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Shirley had her own spacious garden with its own pool and Jacuzzi. The professional dancer’s house wraps around the garden, and several of the rooms have double doors leading out directly onto the terrace, where there is an outdoor seating area and dining table.

4-Motsi-Mabuse-house-family-room
Photo: © Instagram
Motsi Mabuse

Newest judge Motsi Mabuse has previously given fans a peek inside her family home, which has understandably been filled with toys and games for her baby daughter. A family room has glossy stone tiled flooring with a fluffy rug, and sliding doors leading out to the garden, where they have an outdoor dining table and chairs on the patio.

5-Motsi-Mabuse-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Motsi has the same flooring in her kitchen, which has dark wooden flooring and appears to be on a mezzanine level overlooking the living area below.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood now lives in Salisbury after selling the Camden home he had lived in for 20 years in 2018. The 54-year-old's new home has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, and he previously said it is a place where he is truly able to relax away from his demanding work commitments. Craig shared a glimpse inside his bedroom in this amusing snap after borrowing a dress from Claudia Winkleman, showing subtle glamorous touches including jacquard wallpaper, a statement silver wall decoration and shiny blue bedding.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli house garden
Photo: © Getty Images
Bruno Tonioli

West Hollywood is home for Bruno Tonioli, who resides in a modern £2.5million property when he's not over in the UK for work. Bruno shared a look inside his garden in summer 2018, where he has a wooden decking seating area with rattan armchairs, so he can enjoy the Californian weather.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli garden BBQ
Photo: © Instagram
Bruno appears to love hosting friends and family at his home, and shared a video as he cooked on a barbecue at a garden party last year. He has an outdoor dining table with a parasol and seating for four guests on the terrace at his home.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli house books
Photo: © Instagram
"Did you know I love to read?" Bruno asked fans with this photo, which shares a look at the collection of books displayed on built-in shelving in his home. The Strictly judge also has some other ornaments, vases and photos on display on the cabinet, which offers a rare insight into his home.

