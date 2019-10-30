﻿
13 Photos | Homes

13 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

Get a sneak behind closed doors at the royal palaces

...
13 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life
You're reading

13 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

1/13
Next

Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly unveils her cosy bedroom makeover for winter
1-Prince-Harry-Ed-Sheeran-Ivy-cottage
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

It's not often we get to see what it's really like to live like a royal, but thanks to social media, we have been able to get a rare access-all-areas peek at the home lives of senior royals including Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and the Duchess of Sussex. Meanwhile, a visit from former US President Barack Obama offered an unprecedented look at the stunning Kensington Palace of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2016. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite moments when we got a behind-the-scenes insight into royal life…

Prince Harry

Thanks to Prince Harry, royal fans got an inside look at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's home at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, when he filmed a video for World Mental Health Day with Ed Sheeran. The pair sat in the kitchen to work together, after Prince Harry greeted Ed at the door – where a black-and-white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding was on display.

Princess-Eugenie-Jack-Brooksbank-selfie
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

Princess Eugenie

The 29-year-old proved that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are just like any other young couple by sharing a rare selfie to celebrate his birthday in May, showing them taking a walk around a park. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting...to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life'," she wrote.

Prince Andrew birthday treat grenadier guards
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Princess Eugenie

The Grenadier Guards were out in force in honour of Prince Andrew's birthday on Tuesday, and daughter Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment they performed for him in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor. "Thank you to @grenadier.guards for such a special birthday morning for Papa… video taken by yours truly!" Eugenie captioned the clip.

Sarah-Ferguson-charity-campaign
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a peek inside what appears to be her home in an Instagram post to launch a new charity campaign in April. The room Sarah was standing in had green sofas and a wooden coffee table, with beautiful garden views.

Sarah-Ferguson-sister-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Sarah also gave a sneak peek inside Princess Eugenie's wedding reception with a post to celebrate National Siblings Day. The mother-of-two shared a photo of her sister Jane Ferguson riding a carousel on the third round of celebrations for Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, which were hosted at Royal Lodge Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson Royal Lodge hallway
Photo: © Twitter
6/13

Royal fans got a peek inside Prince Andrew's family home when Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the royal wedding in October. The mother of the bride posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls and a wooden dresser, with cream carpets and green walls.

Meghan Markle brunch Kensington Palace
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Meghan Markle

It wasn't strictly shared by Meghan, but we did get a glimpse of the Duchess' home life when she hosted her royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin at Kensington Palace in January. The pair tucked into avocado on toast served on a silver platter, while drinking tea that was served in a teapot and matching mugs from Soho House's homeware line Soho Home.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's interior designer revealed

Prince Andrew Christmas tree buckingham palace
Photo: © Twitter
8/13

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York shared a rare peek inside his office at Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas in 2018, showing the huge tree that had been placed next to the windows. The office had a rich red and gold colour scheme, with floor-length velvet curtains, a red sofa and wooden dresser.

Prince Andrew Princess Eugenie wedding reception
Photo: © Twitter
9/13

Proud dad Prince Andrew also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding reception in October 2018, showing the incredible room at Windsor Castle where they hosted guests for the daytime reception. Andrew revealed: "The flower arrangements displayed during the wedding reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following the couple's autumnal theme and eco-friendly request."

Prince Andrew private photo the Queen Buckingham Palace
Photo: © Facebook
10/13

The Queen, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex were pictured in one of the Queen's private reception rooms in Buckingham Palace in a photo posted on Facebook by Prince Andrew in 2015. The family photo offered a glimpse inside one of the private areas of the palace, with framed photos, fresh flowers and plants on display.

GALLERY: Where does the royal family live?

Princess Eugenie photo Prince Andrew Buckingham Palace
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie has a close bond with her father, and shared a photo of Prince Andrew standing in his Grenadier Guards Uniform after Trooping the Colour in 2018, offering a rare peek inside Buckingham Palace in the process. The Prince posed in a long corridor painted in a mint green colour, with red carpet along the centre of the wooden flooring, and ornate frames showcasing artwork on the walls.

Prince William and Kate living room barack obama
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Prince William and Kate

Who can forgot the moment a pyjama-clad Prince George met Michelle and Barack Obama in Kensington Palace in 2016? The photos offered a unique look inside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family home – in particular their stylish living room – which had cream carpets, shelving lined with books and topped with plants and decorative table lamps.

MORE: Who lives in Kensington Palace? Meet William and Kate's royal neighbours

Prince William and Kate living room barack obama visit
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Prince William and Kate's living room décor combined traditional and modern elements – with cosy window seats and a glass coffee table alongside ornate wooden dressers and armchairs.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...