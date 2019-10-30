13 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

It's not often we get to see what it's really like to live like a royal, but thanks to social media, we have been able to get a rare access-all-areas peek at the home lives of senior royals including Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and the Duchess of Sussex. Meanwhile, a visit from former US President Barack Obama offered an unprecedented look at the stunning Kensington Palace of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2016. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite moments when we got a behind-the-scenes insight into royal life…
Prince Harry
Thanks to Prince Harry, royal fans got an inside look at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's home at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, when he filmed a video for World Mental Health Day with Ed Sheeran. The pair sat in the kitchen to work together, after Prince Harry greeted Ed at the door – where a black-and-white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding was on display.