﻿
13 Photos | Homes

Strictly pro Karen Hauer shares a peek inside her home with boyfriend David Webb

The professional dancer's boyfriend moved in earlier this year

...
Strictly pro Karen Hauer shares a peek inside her home with boyfriend David Webb
You're reading

Strictly pro Karen Hauer shares a peek inside her home with boyfriend David Webb

1/13
Next

Phillip Schofield reveals how he and Holly Willoughby deal with making mistakes live on This Morning
1-Karen-Clifton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

Karen Hauer took a big step in her relationship earlier this year by inviting boyfriend David Webb to move in with her at her London home. The opera singer has settled in well with Karen and her pet dogs Betty and Marley, and the pair recently shared a tour of their home – and opened up about living together – in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

The couple have incorporated a sweet tribute to the place they first met – the premiere of Disney's Coco – into their décor, by hanging a framed copy of the movie poster on the wall in their living room. Karen explained: "So this is a very special wall for me. We have a painting of my little Betty by my friend Pennie, but most importantly this poster was given to me by David! That's where we first met in Coco! Remember?" Look through the gallery to see more of Karen and David's home…

2-Karen-Clifton-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

Fans of Karen on Instagram will be familiar with her living room, where she regularly films workout videos in front of the glass doors leading out to the garden. But it is also a beautiful spot to relax, with a winged-back grey armchair where she can snuggle up and nap.

MORE: Inside the Strictly judges' incredible homes

3-Karen-Clifton-house-cleaning
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Karen offered a better look at the open plan space when she did some cleaning earlier in the year, showing how it is filled with light from dual aspect glass doors, and has a wooden dining table with seating for four people positioned at the back of the room.

1-Karen-Clifton-house
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Karen shared a photo when she was reunited with her pet dog during a break from touring in June 2018. "Sunshine + home sweet home + Betty boo = happy me," she captioned the post. The photo saw Karen sitting in her garden with her pet, showing the dual-aspect patio doors that lead on to the outdoor space from the living room.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

Karen has decorated the room in neutral tones, with a wall-mounted television between two sets of doors and a storage trunk on the floor underneath.

2-Karen-Clifton-workout-house
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Karen regularly posts photos and videos from her home workouts, allowing her living room to double up as a gym. The room has dark wooden flooring and a cosy grey bed for her dog Betty.

4-Karen-Clifton-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

The living room is filled with natural light thanks to the wide patio doors that lead out into the garden, and Karen has kept the rest of the styling fairly simple, with a comfy cream sofa, wooden flooring and a striking tripod floor lamp.

Karen-Clifton-living-room-friend
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Karen shared another glimpse inside her living room when she shared a sweet birthday message to one of her friends. The pair can be seen hugging on the cream sofa, with her silver tripod floor lamp visible in the background.

Karen-Clifton-garden-patio
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

The professional dancer appears to enjoy spending time in the garden, whether it’s for an al fresco workout or relaxing with a smoothie. "#littlethings #makemehappy," she captioned this post of herself sitting out on her rattan sofa on the patio.

3-Karen-Clifton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

The garden is the perfect place for Karen to unwind after a busy day of Strictly rehearsals, with outdoor seating and an array of colourful plants and shrubs.

Karen-Clifton-garden-dogs
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

The Strictly star’s dogs love the garden just as much! This adorable post shows Betty and Marley on the lawn with their new delivery of pet food, giving a glimpse at Karen’s colourful plants and pristine borders in the background.

5-Karen-Clifton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Karen has a wicker outdoor sofa and table where she – and her dog – can relax and enjoy the summer weather. "My little girl Betty knows how to relax…" she captioned this photo.

6-Karen-Clifton-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

Another lounge is also decorated in neutral tones, with plain white walls and light carpets. Karen has furnished the room with a grey three-seater sofa topped with lots of cushions and throws, and has another tripod floor lamp standing alongside it.

7-Karen-Clifton-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

The kitchen is modern and stylish, with white gloss cupboards and integrated appliances. The Strictly dancer has opted for white subway tiles with contrasting grouting on the walls, and dark grey work surfaces.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...