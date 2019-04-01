﻿
22 Photos | Homes

Inside the Kardashians-Jenners' homes – see where Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall & Kris live

The Kardashian-Jenners have an impressive real estate portfolio

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back on screens with the latest insight into the lives of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, their mum Kris Jenner and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie. As well as regaling us with the latest highs and lows of family life, the show gives us a fascinating glimpse into their impressive homes, all of which have been perfectly designed and reflect the personality of each family member. Scroll through the gallery to see where they each live…

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian lives with her husband Kanye West and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The 39-year-old opened the doors to their "minimalistic monastery" home in a video for Vogue's 73 Questions, giving a glimpse inside the open plan kitchen and living room, which has a huge central island and range oven with aluminium splashbacks, and a dining table where they can sit together at mealtimes.

Kim Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
2/22

The mum-of-four gave fans a peek inside her incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop, with open shelving displaying her insane collection of designer handbags and shoes.

Kim Kardashian house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/22

Elsewhere in their home, Kim and Kanye have opted for a more minimalistic aesthetic, with the spacious bathroom featuring a free-standing grey concrete bathtub and sink, with black taps and shower head, and little else in the way of decoration.

kim-kardashian-wyoming-ranch
Photo: © Instagram
4/22

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband are also said to have spent £11.4million on a ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kourtney Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
5/22

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s sister Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
6/22

Kourtney's house has a huge garden with beautiful views from its pristine lawns and swimming pool. The mum-of-three and her former partner Scott Disick recently installed an amazing play house in the garden for their children, designed as a tech-free zone where they can play and relax.

Kourtney Kardashian living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/22

The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer, and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

Kourtney Kardashian guest bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/22

Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Kylie Jenner house terrace
Photo: © Instagram
9/22

Kylie Jenner

Having been named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner has a home of dreams. The property features a huge wraparound terrace with seating areas for entertaining and relaxing with her daughter Stormi.

Kylie-Jenner-glam-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/22

Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look inside her sister's glam room as she played with the makeup mogul's wigs, and posed in front of the light-up mirror. Kylie has added kitsch Barbie artwork on the wall, and has a neon sign reading 'Plastic' hanging over the mirror, which is lined with comfy pink seats where she can get red carpet-ready.

Kylie Jenner dining room
Photo: © Instagram
11/22

Kylie has artworks from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display in her home, which was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and has been created to reflect the 21-year-old’s personality.

Kylie-Jenner-handbag-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/22

Like her mum, Kylie has an entire room devoted to her handbag collection, with mirrored walls and floor-to-ceiling shelving to display her jaw-dropping array of designer accessories.

Kylie Jenner stormi playroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/22

The doting mum recently shared a look inside baby Stormi’s playroom, which features open shelving with her books and toys on display, as well as colourful soft play toys for the one-year-old to play with.

Kendall Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
14/22

Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her sister Kourtney has previously shared a look inside her living room, which has chic rose-coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe artwork on the walls.

Kendall Jenner house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
15/22

Kourtney has also shared a look inside Kendall’s pantry, which is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Kendall-Jenner-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
16/22

Model Kendall Jenner has the bathroom of dreams in her home, complete with a shiny gold free-standing bathtub positioned at the middle of the room next to the window.

Khloe Kardashian house nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
17/22

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has created the most beautiful nursery for her daughter True at her home. The nursery has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

Khloe Kardashian house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
18/22

The mum-of-one has previously shared a look inside her amazing pantry, which is organised to perfection with ingredients on display in glass jars and baskets on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Khloe Kardashian home cinema
Photo: © Instagram
19/22

Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. The space is ideal for entertaining, with cushioned seating and recliners, and an entire wall dedicated to a huge cinema screen.

Kris Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
20/22

Kris Jenner

Momager Kris Jenner has said she wanted her home to have a relaxing aesthetic, with her living room having a monochromatic colour palette with metallic accents. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest of her vision, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

Kris Jenner house seating area
Photo: © Instagram
21/22

"One of my favourite sitting area moments with Liz and my GORGEOUS Baccarat chandelier," Kris captioned this photo which showed a seating area with two chairs, a coffee table and breathtaking chandelier hanging overhead.

Kris-Jenner-house-Palm-Springs
22/22

As well as a property in Hidden Hills, Kris Jenner also owns a holiday home in Palm Springs, which has featured in several episodes of the reality TV show and has seven bedrooms, a huge open plan kitchen and living area, and outdoor pool with scenic desert views.

