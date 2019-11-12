﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share a look inside their lavish Essex home

The couple's home includes a dressing room, incredible kitchen and bathroom

...
Rochelle and Marvin Humes share a look inside their lavish Essex home
You're reading

Rochelle and Marvin Humes share a look inside their lavish Essex home

1/14
Next

Ruth Langsford gives fans a peek into her very stylish living room
Rochelle-Humes-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

Life is good for Rochelle and Marvin Humes! Not only have they landed their own primetime Saturday night BBC show, The Hit List, but they are also happily settled in a luxurious mansion in Essex with their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The couple often share glimpses inside their residence on social media, showing touches including Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom and enviable kitchen. And that’s not all; Rochelle and Marvin are hoping to carry out some renovation work at the property, including constructing their own personal gym and dance studio.

Rochelle recently filmed a project for her new baby brand at her home, with a photo posted by the mum-of-two sharing a look in a gorgeous playroom with grey and white chevron wallpaper and a white wooden bookcase, which had copies of her children's book on display, of course.

Rochelle-Humes-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Rochelle posted an adorable snap of her daughters eating together at the dining table, which is positioned behind the blue family-sized sofas and sits adjacent to the window.

Rochelle-Humes-bathroom
3/14

The couple have such a dreamy bathroom setup, complete with a free-standing bathtub, chic white, grey and silver colour scheme, and a relaxing area for pampering with a grey armchair and mirrored table.    

Rochelle-Humes-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme.

Rochelle-Humes-house-living-room-birthday
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

The proud parents shared a look inside their living room when it was their daughter’s birthday, showing they had filled the space with colourful balloons and gifts. The living room is decorated in soft shades of cream, with studded armchairs and sofas, pale carpets, and wooden panelling on the walls.

Rochelle-Humes-house-alaia-mai-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Rochelle and Marvin went all out for Alaia-Mai’s sixth birthday celebrations, transforming her bedroom so she could have a special sleepover with her cousins. The bedroom has a pretty peach colour scheme with patterned wallpaper, cream furniture and an ornate bedframe. Lucky girl!

Rochelle-Humes-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Rochelle showed a peek inside her bedroom when Marvin celebrated his birthday, showing him opening his presents while sat in bed, which has an ornate carved headboard and a grey colour scheme.

Rochelle-Humes-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

The Saturdays singer has a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room area that features a full-length mirror surrounded by lights, and open shelving to display her impressive handbag collection.

GALLERY: 14 celebrity wardrobes that need to be seen to be believed

1-rochelle-humes-daughters-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Marvin took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his children playing in their nursery of dreams, which featured a personalised flower print tent with both his daughter's names embroidered on it, as well as a play kitchen and a giant dolls house. The room is decorated with an ultra-modern gold and white zig zag wallpaper and grey and white foam floor tiles – a safe and popular choice of flooring for child-friendly rooms in the house. Lucky girls! Click through the gallery to see more of the family home...

2-Grape-and-fig-food-rochelle-humes
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

We don't know what we're more envious of, Rochelle and Marvin's amazing birthday feast or their beautiful kitchen! The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets, and has a large marble-topped island in the centre. Spotlights and three copper lights keep the room bright, as do the two windows, which are fitted with grey blinds.

3-Rochelle-Marvin-Humes-family-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Rochelle gave fans a peek inside her family room with this photo as she made an Easter bonnet for her daughter Alaia-Mai. The room is furnished with a stylish wooden dining table and cushioned chairs, along with a plush grey sofa and a cabinet topped with a vase of fresh flowers and decorative tray.

4-Rochelle-Humes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

The living room has dark wooden flooring, with a soft rug to complement the sofa and floor-length curtains. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a mix of textures and metallic details to add a luxurious feel.

5-Rochelle-Humes-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

This Christmas set-up is magical! The couple opted for a traditional theme, with red and gold decorations to complement the neutrally-decorated room. A wooden dining table is topped with candles and ornaments, while the statement caged light fitting is the piece de résistance.

6-Rochelle-Humes-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Mirrored tiles add a glamorous touch to the bathroom at Rochelle and Marvin's house. The couple have a large free-standing bathtub with shower fixture, and have hung two paintings in silver metallic frames on the walls. They even have a TV in there, so they can catch up on their favourite shows and movies while soaking in the tub.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...