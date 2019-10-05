﻿
Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman shares a rare glimpse inside her London home

The Strictly host lives in central London with her husband Kris Thykier

Kate Middleton has made private visits to families supported by one of her first patronages
As one of the BBC's highest paid presenters, it's no wonder Claudia Winkleman has an incredible house! The Strictly Come Dancing host lives in central London with her husband Kris Thykier and their two children, and it looks beautiful judging by the rare photos she has shared with her fans on Instagram.

Claudia owns a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is reportedly neighbours with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, and is just a short walk away from Oxford Street and Hyde Park.

The TV presenter has previously said to Evening Standard of her home: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." While she doesn't share many photos of her house on social media, Claudia has occasionally given glimpses inside her home – take a look through the gallery to see more…

Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman dazzles on Strictly's Sunday show wearing sequin trousers

The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed she has hung colourful artwork around the room.

MORE: Take a look inside Tess Daly's house

The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.

The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

