﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Where does Strictly's Saffron Barker live? A look inside her Brighton house

The YouTube star loves greys and whites...

...
Where does Strictly's Saffron Barker live? A look inside her Brighton house
You're reading

Where does Strictly's Saffron Barker live? A look inside her Brighton house

1/11
Next

Peter Andre shares a glimpse into his beautiful home
Saffron-Barker-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

One of the fabulous things about Saffron Barker is that she is used to giving fans regular insights into her gorgeous home via YouTube and Instagram. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant is only 19 years old, so still lives at home with her parents in Brighton, but she often shows off her modern kitchen, chic white and grey interiors, and home office setup where she films videos for her 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.

With an estimated net worth of over £800k it's little surprise that Saffron has been able to splash out on some special pieces for her room. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the vlogger lives…

Saffron-Barker-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Saffron and her family have favoured white and grey tones throughout their house, with a mix of textures including fluffy cushions, soft throws and metallic silver accents helping to lift the muted colour palette.

Saffron Barker bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Posing for a photo in her bathroom, we can see her grey mosaic walls, square sink and dark wood in the background. The room is obviously flooded with natural light, as she not only got this glowing selfie but she also revealed on YouTube that both herself and her mother apply their makeup side-by-side in the bathroom. Sweet!

Saffron's clothing rail
4/11

In a recent vlog, she showed off her organised clothing area which she insists is not a walk-in wardrobe. Standing in front of a clothing rail filled with dresses and heels lined up underneath, she said: "In this room I've actually got outfits paired and it almost looks like a mini walk-in wardrobe - it's totally not."

Saffron-Barker-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

The kitchen has sleek white cabinets with integrated appliances and an island unit at the centre, with tiled flooring and décor in complementing tones of grey.

 

SEE: Inside the homes of the Strictly dancers: Janette Manrara, Anton du Beke, Karen Hauer and more

 

Saffron-Barker-house-kitchen-selfie
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Saffron has positioned grey stools along the island unit, which doubles up as an eating area and spot to get glammed up for filming or special appearances, as this selfie shows.

Saffron Barker lounge
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Giving us a glimpse inside her Christmas decorations, Saffron's lounge follows the same neutral white and grey colour scheme with a plush fluffy rug and lots of candles.

Saffron-Barker-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

The teenager's bedroom looks super cosy, with a thick faux fur throw on top of the duvet. Saffron has created a cosy ambience by stringing fairy lights across the headboard of her bed, with a print reading "Namastay in bed" hanging overhead.

Saffron-Barker-house-bedroom-bed
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Saffron often shares photos from her bedroom on Instagram, which is painted white but has framed prints hanging on the walls, and an IKEA dressing table and drawers displaying her impressive stash of makeup.

 

MORE: Strictly's Saffron Barker and her different hairstyles over the years

 

Saffron-Barker-house-dressing-table
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

The 19-year-old has a huge stash of makeup and beauty products, which she stores away in this dressing table and drawers, which also has a mirror, succulents and framed photos on top.

Saffron-Barker-house-office
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Saffron has two desks set up where she can work on filming and editing her videos for YouTube, with a Mac and desk lamp, and sheepskin throw on the chair.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...