﻿
9 Photos | Homes

See inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

They've achieved outstanding success since winning The X Factor

...
See inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne
You're reading

See inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

1/9
Next

Kate Middleton pulls out of Tusk Conservation Awards last-minute because of her children
Leigh-Anne-Pinnock-house-hallway-Andre-Grey
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

It's an exciting time for Little Mix, as they prepare to release their first ever Christmas single, eight years after they first shot to fame by winning The X Factor. Now one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have all invested some of their fortune into property, and have occasionally given fans a glimpse inside their beautiful houses on social media.

Perrie is settled with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Leigh-Anne owns a beautiful home with her boyfriend Andre Grey. Meanwhile, Jesy filmed many scenes for her BBC documentary at her house, offering a glimpse at her stylish interiors. Jade reportedly owns a £1million property in Surrey, but keeps her home life more private. See more of where the Little Mix ladies live…

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne moved in with her boyfriend Andre Grey in 2018, and their house looks truly impressive, judging by the rare snaps shared by the singer on Instagram. The huge hallway has a curved staircase at the centre, and is painted in a pale grey hue with stone flooring, with a black grand piano positioned under the stairs.

Leigh Anne Pinnock hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

At Christmas, Leigh-Anne and Andre decorated the space to stunning effect with lit-up garlands strung along the bannister and a beautifully-trimmed tree at the bottom of the stairs.

MORE: Little Mix reveal the secret to their success

Leigh Anne Pinnock living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The living room has a large grey sofa covered with knitted throws and cushions, and positioned towards a built-in media unit with black wooden cabinets and open shelving, where candles, framed photos and several of Leigh-Anne’s awards are on display.

Jesy-Nelson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Jesy Nelson

Jesy's beautiful house featured prominently in her documentary, Odd One Out, and often serves as the backdrop for her outfit posts and selfies. The kitchen is spacious with stone tiled flooring and cream wooden cabinets offset with dark glossy worktops. A stainless steel Rangemaster oven – which costs around £1,700 – sits at the heart of the kitchen, while shutter blinds hang at the windows.

Jesy Nelson house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Jesy’s kitchen is spacious and open plan with white wooden cabinets and hardwood flooring. Spotlights are integrated in the ceiling, while the singer also has a huge black free-standing lamp on the floor.

Jesy Nelson dining room
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden dining table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

MORE: Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is going solo for brave new project

Jesy Nelson living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

Perrie Edwards living room
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Perrie Edwards

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in Surrey. The couple’s living room has a velvet button-back sofa with a matching foot stool, and a unique hanging chair in the corner. The room has bi-folding glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Perrie Edwards hallway
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The couple’s staircase features a modern white design with strip lighting under each stair, and the couple have positioned a candle-lit lantern as a decorative touch at the bottom.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...