See inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

It's an exciting time for Little Mix, as they prepare to release their first ever Christmas single, eight years after they first shot to fame by winning The X Factor. Now one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have all invested some of their fortune into property, and have occasionally given fans a glimpse inside their beautiful houses on social media.
Perrie is settled with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Leigh-Anne owns a beautiful home with her boyfriend Andre Grey. Meanwhile, Jesy filmed many scenes for her BBC documentary at her house, offering a glimpse at her stylish interiors. Jade reportedly owns a £1million property in Surrey, but keeps her home life more private. See more of where the Little Mix ladies live…
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne moved in with her boyfriend Andre Grey in 2018, and their house looks truly impressive, judging by the rare snaps shared by the singer on Instagram. The huge hallway has a curved staircase at the centre, and is painted in a pale grey hue with stone flooring, with a black grand piano positioned under the stairs.