She's swapped her home comforts for the jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! and Kate Garraway wasted no time in getting stuck in. The Good Morning Britain host has already pushed herself by taking part in the show's hair-raising 'walk the plank' challenge and a Bushtuker trial alongside Caitlyn Jenner earlier this week.
The mum-of-two is no doubt missing the comfort of a warm bed, food and a sofa (who wouldn't be?) as well as her husband and two children, with whom she live in North London. If you're wondering what the Garraway household look likes, we have you sorted. Click through the gallery to take a peek...
An Instagram photo previously shared by the Good Morning Britain host shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
Kate often opens up about her family life with her husband Derek Draper and their children, Darcey and William, and has previously admitted to being untidy, sharing the evidence of her messy bedroom and chaotic living room during the school holidays.