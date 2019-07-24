﻿
Homes

I'm a Celebrity star Kate Garraway shares a peek inside her family home

Take a peek at where the GMB host lives

I'm a Celebrity star Kate Garraway shares a peek inside her family home
I'm a Celebrity star Kate Garraway shares a peek inside her family home

1-Kate-Garraway-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
She's swapped her home comforts for the jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! and Kate Garraway wasted no time in getting stuck in. The Good Morning Britain host has already pushed herself by taking part in the show's hair-raising 'walk the plank' challenge and a Bushtuker trial alongside Caitlyn Jenner earlier this week.

The mum-of-two is no doubt missing the comfort of a warm bed, food and a sofa (who wouldn't be?) as well as her husband and two children, with whom she live in North London. If you're wondering what the Garraway household look likes, we have you sorted. Click through the gallery to take a peek...

An Instagram photo previously shared by the Good Morning Britain host shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed.

Kate often opens up about her family life with her husband Derek Draper and their children, Darcey and William, and has previously admitted to being untidy, sharing the evidence of her messy bedroom and chaotic living room during the school holidays.

Kate Garraway kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
In September, the GMB host shared a picture of some gorgeous flowers, bought for her by her husband. The picture also showed a glossy white kitchen table and an arty picture of son, William, on the wall. Cute!

Kate Garraway garden
Photo: © Instagram
In the summer, Kate posted this picture of her two children, Darcy and Billy (as they affectionately call him) on his tenth birthday. The picture shows the youngsters in their spacious and picturesque garden complete with a trampoline in the corner, and a birthday banner for Billy.

2-Kate-Garraway-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The Good Morning Britain presenter stunned her fans when she shared a look at the mess she had created in her bedroom one day, with an array of clothes and beauty products strewn all over the floor.

3-Kate-Garraway-house-hot-water-bottle
Photo: © Instagram
Kate borrowed her children's hot water bottles on the coldest night of the winter, and shared a photo of the cosy toys lined up on her bed, writing: "Coldest night of the year - good excuse to steal the kid's cuddly hot water bottles."

4-Kate-Garraway-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
The 52-year-old got into the festive spirit by trimming her huge Christmas tree with baubles and ornaments in a red, gold and green colour scheme – and donned a Christmas jumper to match.

5-Kate-Garraway-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Kate and her children made banners especially to support the England football team during the 2018 World Cup, and shared a peek at their designs laid out across the fluffy grey rug that sits on wooden flooring in the living room.

6-Kate-Garraway-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two shared a look inside her kitchen when she made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday, showing her white worktops lined with baking equipment, including a blue stand mixer.

7-Kate-Garraway-house-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
Kate took the opportunity to cook a romantic Valentine's Day dinner for her husband, and created a romantic atmosphere in her dining room with a red heart-shaped light and a vase filled with red roses.

8-Kate-Garraway-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The hallway of Kate's home has wooden parquet flooring and a striped carpet running up the stairs. Ahead of Christmas they trimmed the stairs with a garland, and two pug ornaments were given Santa hats.

9-Kate-Garraway-living-room-nerf-gun
Photo: © Instagram
Kate showed the disarray in her living room after having a play day with her children during the school holidays. "Serious #nerf battles this afternoon - not sure who won - but house tidiness definitely lost...#schoolholidays #memories #whendoestermstartagain?!" she captioned the photo.

