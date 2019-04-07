﻿
Andrea McLean's Surrey home is beautiful – take a look inside

See where Andrea lives with her husband Nick Feeney and her children

Andrea McLean kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

When she's not trying her hand at reality TV shows like Celebrity Antiques Road Trip or SAS: Who Dares Wins, appearing on Loose Women, or running her website, Andrea McLean loves nothing more than spending time at home with her husband Nick Feeney and her children.

The 50-year-old often shares glimpses of her home on social media, which boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, with an amazing porch that she describes as her "favourite place in the world". Continue reading to see more of Andrea McLean's house…

Andrea McLean dining room
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

Andrea McLean living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The living room has tiled flooring and grey checked armchairs. A number of black-and-white family photos hang on the walls, along with a quote sign reading: "Happiness is not a destination, it's a way of life."

Andrea McLean living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Andrea has added a fluffy rug to the living room, as well as a corner sofa where she can put her feet up. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open plan, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

Andrea McLean office
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

The Loose Women presenter appears to have her own home office, complete with a desk where she can work on projects such as writing her book. Andrea has hung some wall art up, along with a photo from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign.

Andrea McLean porch
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Andrea previously said her porch was her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

Andrea McLean garden
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The garden is also spacious, with rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

Andrea McLean hallway
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Andrea gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when husband Nick Feeney carried her over the threshold after their wedding. The couple have a small front lawn and a driveway, with double garage opposite the house.

