The most lavish royal Christmas trees and decorations around the world

No one does Christmas quite like the royals!

...
Photo: © PA
As much as we love looking at the incredible Christmas trees and installations created by our favourite celebrities, no one does Christmas quite like the royals! Now that advent has begun, many royal houses have begun to put up their Christmas trees and decorations, and it won't be long until others follow suit.

The Queen's Christmas tree at Windsor Castle

The Queen kicked off proceedings on Friday 29 November when her Windsor Castle residence was transformed for the festive season, with a huge 20ft Nordmann Fir tree installed in St. George's Hall. The impressive tree was sourced from the Windsor Great Park, and decorated by staff from Royal Collection Trust, who scaled ladders to hang the ornate red and gold baubles on its branches. Keep reading to see more of the most impressive royal Christmas trees and decorations…

Photo: © PA
Her Majesty has a second Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Although smaller than her tree in St. George's Hall, it still stands at a jaw-dropping 15ft and has been trimmed with beautiful crimson bows, baubles and stars in keeping with the room's colour scheme.

Photo: © PA
The State Dining Room, meanwhile, has been laid up for an incredible festive dinner party, with a gold colour scheme and towering arched centrepieces running down the middle of the table, along with gold candleabras and candlesticks.

The Swedish Royal Palace, Stockholm

The Swedish royal family trimmed trees outside the Royal Palace in Sweden at the beginning of December, and posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reading: "Happy first Advent! Today, the Christmas trees are lit at Logarden by the Royal Palace and light up in the December darkness."

Photo: Sara Friberg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Skaugum Estate, Norway

The beginning of December also prompted Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to deck the halls at their residence, the Skaugum Estate. The decorations include some sentimental pieces to the couple, with candlesticks dating back to the 1920s, and pretty hearts hanging from red ribbon at the windows. "Christmas spirit has arrived at Skaugum, and the Christmas decorations are about to be put in place. Much of the decoration, such as the Christmas balls and the beautiful candlesticks, had Crown Princess Märtha with her from Sweden in the 1920s. And is anyone able to see who it is a picture of on the link with Norwegian flags? Good first Sunday in Advent!"

Photo: The Royal Court

