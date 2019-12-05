Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry couldn't resist sharing photos with their fans after decorating their home for Christmas, just months after confirming their romance. The former Coronation Street co-stars have moved in together to the £750,000 home Alan previously shared with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson and their daughter Sienna-Rae, five, and have pulled out all the stops for the occasion.
The front of Alan's house has been trimmed with lights, with three lit-up reindeer models standing on the porch above the front door. "May all your Christmas dreams come true," Alan captioned the photos of his lavish decorations. Keep reading to see more of Alan and Tisha's house…