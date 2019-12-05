﻿
Inside Coronation Street star Alan Halsall's home with girlfriend Tisha Merry

Alan built the house with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry couldn't resist sharing photos with their fans after decorating their home for Christmas, just months after confirming their romance. The former Coronation Street co-stars have moved in together to the £750,000 home Alan previously shared with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson and their daughter Sienna-Rae, five, and have pulled out all the stops for the occasion.

The front of Alan's house has been trimmed with lights, with three lit-up reindeer models standing on the porch above the front door. "May all your Christmas dreams come true," Alan captioned the photos of his lavish decorations. Keep reading to see more of Alan and Tisha's house…

Alan gave his followers another look at the outside of his house when he bought a new car in April, which he parked on the driveway in front of his double front doors and alongside his pristine lawn. "You can't buy happiness but… you can buy a new car and that's kind of the same thing," he wrote.

The property has a huge hallway with tiled flooring and a wraparound staircase; the ideal spot to position their huge Christmas tree, which has been trimmed with glittering red and gold decorations.

The soap actor has hung a striking circular mirror on the wall to add a decorative touch to their hallway, which has a pale grey colour scheme and grey tiled flooring.

Alan gave his followers a look inside his huge living room when he first moved into the house in 2018, showing he has opted for a similar grey palette in there too, with fluffy carpets and spotlights integrated into the ceilings.

A photo shared by Tisha in November showed how they have since made the living room a lot more homely, with grey velvet sofas and shelves hung on the walls to showcase framed photos and plants.

Tisha shared a look in their bedroom when she launched her new YouTube channel in December. Their bed, which has a huge upholstered headboard, has been decorated for Christmas with a string of fairy lights. Meanwhile, mirrored bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side of the bed.

The house has a huge garden with a patio and lawn where Sienna-Rae can play and ride her bike. Bi-fold doors lead out to the terrace from the ground floor of the house, while the master bedroom on the first floor boasts its own spacious balcony overlooking the garden.

